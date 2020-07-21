Jay Rothery was the only one of the top seven North Devon batters not to make it into double figures as the visitors posted 172 nine balls before their 45 overs ran out.

Opener Dan Bowser made a brisk 42, James Tyson chipped in with 39 and Jaz Kalsi had 28.

Paul Heard took three wickets for 19 runs against one of his former clubs and Sean Letheren had three for 34.

Hatherleigh were all out for 118 with 15 balls unbowled. Match captain Rob Cockwill made 44 off 89 balls; no one else got past 13.

Ben Howe (3-20) and Jack Moore (3-16) helped themselves to three wickets each and there were two each for Jack Popham and Matt Dart.

Left-arm spinner Dart is now fit again after missing last season due to a broken elbow and, in his own words, ‘back in love with the game’ again.

Vice-captain Howe said the game had been ‘great preparation’ for the league game against Heathcoat at Knightshayes this Saturday.

“It was great to play against a Premier Division side, one we have been grouped in the new competition, and come away with a convincing win,” said Howe.

“Dan Bowser set the tone with the bat and young James Tyson held the innings together really well.

“Our opening bowlers – Jack Moore and Jack Popham – were superb, restricting Hatherleigh early on and this meant that Hatherleigh were chasing the game.

“Our spinners controlled the middle overs really well, picking up wickets in regular intervals.”

Tom Ansell racked up and unbeaten century for North Devon 2nd XI in their 70-run win over their Hatherleigh counterparts at Instow.

It’s only a couple of summers since Ansell was opening the batting for the Devon county side, which was before his job took him to London.

As Ansell was home for the weekend visiting family in Bideford, he was offered a game in the second team and stroked an unbeaten 123 in North Devon’s total 280 for six.

Ross Clayton hit 64 and shared a stand of 124 for the third wicket with Ansell.

Bowling successes were hard to come by for Hatherleigh, although Niall Leahy would have been pleased with his three-for-35 return from eight overs.

Hatherleigh had two half-centurions in their all-out reply of 210. Harry Arden made 54 and Jay Porter 55. No one else reached 20.

The stand-out bowler for North Devon with four for 40 was youngster Archie Popham.