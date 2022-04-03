North Devon Football Weekend Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 0 Cinderford Town 2
Toolstation Western League
Brislington 1 Ilfracombe Town 1
South-West Peninsula League
Brixham 4 Holsworthy 0
Cullompton Rangers 1 Torrington 2
Okehampton Argyle 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 1
Torridgeside 1 Axminster Town 1
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
North Molton Sports Club 0 Exwick Villa 0
North Devon Football League
Premier
Barnstaple Town 2nds 6 Kilkhampton 3
Braunton 2nds 4 Bradworthy 6
Fremington 1 Boca Seniors 4
Senior
Combe Martin 6 Shebbear United 2
Eastside 2 Appledore Lions 2
Shamwickshire Rovers 5 Landkey Town 3
Torrington 2nds 4 Braunton 3rds 0
Intermediate One
Kingsley Wizards 1 Fremington 2nds 2
Merton 0 Barum United 4
Intermediate Two
Hartland Clovelly 6 Torridgeside 3rds 3
Kingsley Park 2 Combe Martin 2nds 2
Sandymere Blues 4 High Bickington 2
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 9 Bradworthy 2nds 1
Morwenstow 2nds 0 Braunton 5ths 6
Cup
Hartland Clovelly 0 Appledore 6
Appledore 2nds 6 Lynton 0