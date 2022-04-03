News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Football Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:44 AM April 3, 2022
Football.

Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 0 Cinderford Town 2 

Toolstation Western League 
Brislington 1 Ilfracombe Town 1 

South-West Peninsula League 
Brixham 4 Holsworthy 0 
Cullompton Rangers 1 Torrington 2 
Okehampton Argyle 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 1 
Torridgeside 1 Axminster Town 1 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
North Molton Sports Club 0 Exwick Villa 0 

North Devon Football League 
Premier 
Barnstaple Town 2nds 6 Kilkhampton 3 
Braunton 2nds 4 Bradworthy 6 
Fremington 1 Boca Seniors 4 

Senior 
Combe Martin 6 Shebbear United 2 
Eastside 2 Appledore Lions 2 
Shamwickshire Rovers 5 Landkey Town 3 
Torrington 2nds 4 Braunton 3rds 0 

Intermediate One 
Kingsley Wizards 1 Fremington 2nds 2 
Merton 0 Barum United 4 

Intermediate Two 
Hartland Clovelly 6 Torridgeside 3rds 3 
Kingsley Park 2 Combe Martin 2nds 2 
Sandymere Blues 4 High Bickington 2 

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 9 Bradworthy 2nds 1 
Morwenstow 2nds 0 Braunton 5ths 6 

Cup 
Hartland Clovelly 0 Appledore 6 
Appledore 2nds 6 Lynton 0 

