News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:49 PM December 20, 2021
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
Bristol Manor Farm 0-0 Cinderford Town 
Evesham United 3-2 Barnstaple Town 
Highworth Town 1-1 Sholing 
Mangotsfield United 2-4 Winchester City 
Paulton Rovers 3-0 Melksham Town 
Willand Rovers 0-2 Cirencester Town 
 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Ashton & Backwell United 1-1 Ilfracombe Town 
Bridgwater United 0-2 Exmouth Town 
Bridport 1-12 Millbrook 
Buckland Athletic 1-1 Brislington 
Shepton Mallett 3-1 Helston Athletic 
Street 2-6 Mousehole 
Tavistock 6-0 Keynsham Town 
Wellington 1-2 Saltash United 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Brixham 0-0 Okehampton Argyle 
Elmore 2-0 Plymouth Marjon 
Holsworthy 2-1 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Torridgeside 
Torpoint Athletic 4-1 Cullompton Rangers 
Torrington 1-1 Axminster Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 2-3 Topsham Town 
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 North Molton Sports Club 
Braunton 2-1 Liverton United 
Clyst Valley 1-3 Feniton 
Newtown 3-4 Exwick Villa 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A file photo of a Covid booster jab

OPINION: Don’t catch your death in the booster queue - Dave Griffin

Dave Griffin

Logo Icon
Council and police officers who took part in the walkaround on Monday, December 6, together with councillor Ian Roome

New plan to tackle antisocial behaviour in Barnstaple town centre

Joseph Bulmer

person
Christmas lights in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Community Christmas Day lunch organised by volunteers in Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

person
Torridge District Council have reported another bumper year for recycling

How to have a Green Christmas in Torridge in 2021

Joseph Bulmer

person