North Devon Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bristol Manor Farm 0-0 Cinderford Town
Evesham United 3-2 Barnstaple Town
Highworth Town 1-1 Sholing
Mangotsfield United 2-4 Winchester City
Paulton Rovers 3-0 Melksham Town
Willand Rovers 0-2 Cirencester Town
Toolstation Western League Premier
Ashton & Backwell United 1-1 Ilfracombe Town
Bridgwater United 0-2 Exmouth Town
Bridport 1-12 Millbrook
Buckland Athletic 1-1 Brislington
Shepton Mallett 3-1 Helston Athletic
Street 2-6 Mousehole
Tavistock 6-0 Keynsham Town
Wellington 1-2 Saltash United
South-West Peninsula League East
Brixham 0-0 Okehampton Argyle
Elmore 2-0 Plymouth Marjon
Holsworthy 2-1 Newton Abbot Spurs
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Torridgeside
Torpoint Athletic 4-1 Cullompton Rangers
Torrington 1-1 Axminster Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 2-3 Topsham Town
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 North Molton Sports Club
Braunton 2-1 Liverton United
Clyst Valley 1-3 Feniton
Newtown 3-4 Exwick Villa