North Devon Football Results
Toolstation Western Premier
Ilfracombe Town 2-2 Brislington
South-West Peninsula League East
Honiton Town 3-1 Holsworthy
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Cullompton Rangers
Sidmouth Town 3-6 Torrington
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 6-1 Newton Abbot Spurs
Torridgeside 2-1 Plymouth Marjon
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Crediton United
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exwick Villa 3-2 Feniton
Braunton 5-1 Alphington
Clyst Valley 3-3 Budleigh Salterton
Liverton United 0-2 Exmouth Town 2nds
Topsham Town 0-1 University of Exeter
North Devon Football League Senior Division
Torrington 2nds 2-2 Torridgeside 2nds
Intermediate One
Fremington 2nds 2-0 Hartland Clovelly 2nds
SAS Equalizers 0-8 Kingsley Wizards
Woolsery 6-0 Putford
Intermediate Two
Bideford 2nds 1-1 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
Braunton 4ths 3-0 Northam Lions 2nds
Kingsley Park 2-0 Torridgeside 3rds
Intermediate Three
Bideford 3rds 3-5 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers
Langtree Lions 5-2 Shebbear United 2nds
Women’s Division
Fremington Women 10-0 SAS Women
