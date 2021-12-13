News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:43 AM December 13, 2021
Football.

Toolstation Western Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 2-2 Brislington 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Honiton Town 3-1 Holsworthy 
Okehampton Argyle 4-1 Cullompton Rangers 
Sidmouth Town 3-6 Torrington 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 6-1 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Torridgeside 2-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Crediton United 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Exwick Villa 3-2 Feniton 
Braunton 5-1 Alphington 
Clyst Valley 3-3 Budleigh Salterton 
Liverton United 0-2 Exmouth Town 2nds 
Topsham Town 0-1 University of Exeter 

North Devon Football League Senior Division 
Torrington 2nds 2-2 Torridgeside 2nds 
 
Intermediate One 
Fremington 2nds 2-0 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 
SAS Equalizers 0-8 Kingsley Wizards 
Woolsery 6-0 Putford 

Intermediate Two 
Bideford 2nds 1-1 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 
Braunton 4ths 3-0 Northam Lions 2nds 
Kingsley Park 2-0 Torridgeside 3rds 

Intermediate Three 
Bideford 3rds 3-5 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 
Langtree Lions 5-2 Shebbear United 2nds 

Women’s Division 
Fremington Women 10-0 SAS Women 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

