News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:12 PM December 5, 2021
Football.

Football. - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 1-2 Melksham Town 
Mangotsfield United 2-2 Barnstaple Town 

Toolstation Western Premier Division 
Buckland Athletic 1-3 Ilfracombe Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Cullompton Rangers 3-0 Dartmouth 
Elburton Villa 6-0 Crediton United 
Honiton Town 1-2 Elmore 
Ivybridge Town 5-1 Sidmouth Town 
Ottery St Mary 2-1 Holsworthy 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 3-1 Feniton  
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 Exwick Villa 
Newtown 6-1 Liverton United 
Braunton 2-1 Topsham Town 
Clyst Valley 2-4 University of Exeter 

North Devon Football League Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 1-2 Braunton 2nds 

Intermediate One 
Barum United 12-1 SAS Equalizers 
Fremington 2nds 3-0 South Molton 
Merton 0-4 Kingsley Wizards 
Woolsery 7-0 Appledore 2nds 

Intermediate Two 
Northam Lions 2nds 3-3 Combe Martin 2nds 
Sandymere Blues 6-1 Torridgeside 3rds 

Non-League Football
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A previous North Devon Drive-In organised by Ilfracombe Round Table

Christmas Drive-In Cinema coming to Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets are returning to The Big Sheep for 2021 and this year will be extra special

North Devon’s Christmas Farmers Markets back at The Big Sheep for 2021

Joseph Bulmer

person
Ivan Huxtable and Ali Hunt from the North Devon Hospice

Sons remember Exmoor legend at Light Up a Life

Joseph Bulmer

person
Rugby Ramble 2020

North Devon Rugby Ramble returns for 2022

Joseph Bulmer

person