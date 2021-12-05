North Devon Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 1-2 Melksham Town
Mangotsfield United 2-2 Barnstaple Town
Toolstation Western Premier Division
Buckland Athletic 1-3 Ilfracombe Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Cullompton Rangers 3-0 Dartmouth
Elburton Villa 6-0 Crediton United
Honiton Town 1-2 Elmore
Ivybridge Town 5-1 Sidmouth Town
Ottery St Mary 2-1 Holsworthy
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 3-1 Feniton
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-2 Exwick Villa
Newtown 6-1 Liverton United
Braunton 2-1 Topsham Town
Clyst Valley 2-4 University of Exeter
North Devon Football League Premier
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 1-2 Braunton 2nds
Intermediate One
Barum United 12-1 SAS Equalizers
Fremington 2nds 3-0 South Molton
Merton 0-4 Kingsley Wizards
Woolsery 7-0 Appledore 2nds
Intermediate Two
Northam Lions 2nds 3-3 Combe Martin 2nds
Sandymere Blues 6-1 Torridgeside 3rds