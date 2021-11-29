News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

North Devon Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:51 AM November 29, 2021
Football

Football - Credit: Archant

Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 0-4 Willand Rovers 
Slimbridge 1-0 Bideford 

Toolstation Western League 
Ilfracombe Town 0-0 Clevedon Town 

South-West Peninsula League 
Elmore 3-1 Torridgeside 
Holsworthy 1-0 Brixham 
Newton Abbot Spurs 3-0 Okehampton Argyle 
Ottery St Mary 1-2 Elburton Villa 
Torrington 0-0 Cullompton Rangers 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Exwick Villa 0-1 Braunton 
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Budleigh Salterton 

North Devon Football League Premier Division 
Boca Seniors 2-3 Barnstaple Town 2nds 
Kilkhampton 0-6 Appledore 
Park United 8-1 Ilfracombe Town 2nds 

Senior Division 
Eastside 3-0 Chittlehampton 
Shebbear United 0-2 Torrington 2nds 
Torridgeside 2nds 3-0 Landkey Town 

Intermediate One  
Fremington 2nds 15-0 SAS Equalizers 
Putford 1-2 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 
South Molton 2-2 Merton 

Intermediate Two 
Bideford 2nds 3-3 Combe Martin 2nds 
Braunton 4ths 2-0 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 

Most Read

  1. 1 Christmas Drive-In Cinema coming to Barnstaple
  2. 2 Sons remember Exmoor legend at Light Up a Life
  3. 3 Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation
  1. 4 Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced
  2. 5 New business and community meetings venue at Northam Burrows
  3. 6 Hero soldier auctioning medals to provide ‘best opportunities’ for his children
  4. 7 Kenwith Castle care home celebrates the power of poetry
  5. 8 North Devon Rugby Ramble returns for 2022
  6. 9 OPINION: Realising the full potential of the Celtic Sea - Selaine Saxby
  7. 10 Children's Hospice South West opens new shop in Barnstaple

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 12-1 Bideford 3rds 
Braunton 5ths 2-3 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 2-0 Shebbear United 2nds 
 

Football
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Councillors and officers from North Devon Council outside Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple

OPINION: Myth busting the Green Lanes purchase - David Worden

David Worden

Logo Icon
(L to R) Iwan Williams and James Hawes

OPINION: Channel your inner Wim Hof in Saunton this weekend

Stephanie Conway

Logo Icon
Barnstaple High Street at Christmas

Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person
Pillar of the Ilfracombe community Bob Lock

OPINION: Ilfracombe’s Magic Roundabout is emerging from the fields -...

Dave Griffin

Logo Icon