North Devon Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 0-4 Willand Rovers
Slimbridge 1-0 Bideford
Toolstation Western League
Ilfracombe Town 0-0 Clevedon Town
South-West Peninsula League
Elmore 3-1 Torridgeside
Holsworthy 1-0 Brixham
Newton Abbot Spurs 3-0 Okehampton Argyle
Ottery St Mary 1-2 Elburton Villa
Torrington 0-0 Cullompton Rangers
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Exwick Villa 0-1 Braunton
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Budleigh Salterton
North Devon Football League Premier Division
Boca Seniors 2-3 Barnstaple Town 2nds
Kilkhampton 0-6 Appledore
Park United 8-1 Ilfracombe Town 2nds
Senior Division
Eastside 3-0 Chittlehampton
Shebbear United 0-2 Torrington 2nds
Torridgeside 2nds 3-0 Landkey Town
Intermediate One
Fremington 2nds 15-0 SAS Equalizers
Putford 1-2 Hartland Clovelly 2nds
South Molton 2-2 Merton
Intermediate Two
Bideford 2nds 3-3 Combe Martin 2nds
Braunton 4ths 2-0 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
Most Read
- 1 Christmas Drive-In Cinema coming to Barnstaple
- 2 Sons remember Exmoor legend at Light Up a Life
- 3 Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation
- 4 Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced
- 5 New business and community meetings venue at Northam Burrows
- 6 Hero soldier auctioning medals to provide ‘best opportunities’ for his children
- 7 Kenwith Castle care home celebrates the power of poetry
- 8 North Devon Rugby Ramble returns for 2022
- 9 OPINION: Realising the full potential of the Celtic Sea - Selaine Saxby
- 10 Children's Hospice South West opens new shop in Barnstaple
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 12-1 Bideford 3rds
Braunton 5ths 2-3 Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds
Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 2-0 Shebbear United 2nds