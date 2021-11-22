North Devon Football Results
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 1-2 Winchester City
Lymington Town 3-2 Barnstaple Town
South-West Peninsula League Premier East
Axminster Town 2-2 Torridgeside
Dartmouth 1-1 Holsworthy
Torrington 0-5 Newton Abbot Spurs
Bovey Tracey 3-5 Okehampton Argyle
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division
Braunton 7-2 Budleigh Salterton
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Exmouth Town 2nds
North Devon Football League Premier
Appledore 4-0 Bradworthy
Hartland Clovelly 2-5 Kilkhampton
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 1-16 North Molton Sports Club 2nds
Park United 3-1 Boca Seniors
Senior Division
Appledore Lions 2-7 Combe Martin
Braunton 3rds 5-2 Barnstaple
Torridgeside 2nds 0-7 Chittlehampton
Intermediate One
Fremington 2nds 3-2 Merton
Lynton 3-5 Woolsery
Putford 3-4 Kingsley Wizards
South Molton 2-1 Hartland Clovelly 2nds
Intermediate Two
Ashwater 8-5 Northam Lions 2nds
Combe Martin 2nds 3-1 Kingsley Park
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1-4 Park Rangers
High Bickington 2-8 Bideford AFC 2nds
Torridgeside 3rds 1-3 Sandymere Blues
Intermediate Three
Bideford AFC 3rds 1-4 Langtree Lions
Bradworthy 2nds 3-4 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers
Bridgerule 0-10 AFC Dumnonii
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 7-1 Morwenstow