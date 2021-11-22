News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:03 PM November 22, 2021
Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 1-2 Winchester City 
Lymington Town 3-2 Barnstaple Town 

South-West Peninsula League Premier East  
Axminster Town 2-2 Torridgeside  
Dartmouth 1-1 Holsworthy   
Torrington 0-5 Newton Abbot Spurs  
Bovey Tracey 3-5 Okehampton Argyle  

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division  
Braunton 7-2 Budleigh Salterton  
North Molton Sports Club 4-0 Exmouth Town 2nds  

North Devon Football League Premier 
Appledore 4-0 Bradworthy 
Hartland Clovelly 2-5 Kilkhampton 
Ilfracombe Town 2nds 1-16 North Molton Sports Club 2nds 
Park United 3-1 Boca Seniors 

Senior Division 
Appledore Lions 2-7 Combe Martin 
Braunton 3rds 5-2 Barnstaple 
Torridgeside 2nds 0-7 Chittlehampton  

Intermediate One 
Fremington 2nds 3-2 Merton 
Lynton 3-5 Woolsery 
Putford 3-4 Kingsley Wizards 
South Molton 2-1 Hartland Clovelly 2nds 

Intermediate Two 
Ashwater 8-5 Northam Lions 2nds 
Combe Martin 2nds 3-1 Kingsley Park 
Hartland Clovelly 3rds 1-4 Park Rangers 
High Bickington 2-8 Bideford AFC 2nds 
Torridgeside 3rds 1-3 Sandymere Blues 

Intermediate Three 
Bideford AFC 3rds 1-4 Langtree Lions 
Bradworthy 2nds 3-4 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers 
Bridgerule 0-10 AFC Dumnonii 
Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds 7-1 Morwenstow 

