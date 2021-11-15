North Devon Football Results
- Credit: Braunton FC
Southern League Division One South
Barnstaple Town 0-3 Sholing
Mangotsfield United 3-1 Bideford
Toolstation Western League Premier
Ilfracombe Town 2-0 Buckland Athletic
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1-0 Okehampton Argyle
Elburton Villa 0-3 Axminster Town
Elmore 0-2 Newton Abbot Spurs
Honiton Town 1-4 Ottery St Mary
Ivybridge Town 2-1 Torrington
Plymouth Marjon 2-1 Bovey Tracey
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Brixham
Torridgeside 1-0 Torpoint Athletic
Crediton United 3-4 Cullompton Rangers
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-2 Alphington
Braunton 6-0 Clyst Valley
Feniton 2-3 Budleigh Salterton
Liverton United 1-0 Exwick Villa
McDonalds League Cup
Lakeside Athletic 1-2 North Molton Sports Club
North Devon Football League
Premier Division
Boca Seniors 20-0 Ilfracombe Town 2nds
Kilkhampton 1-6 Park United
Senior Division
Braunton 3rds 0-3 Combe Martin
Eastside 3-2 Torridgeside 2nds
Landkey Town 0-5 Chittlehampton
Shebbear United 5-0 Barnstaple
Torrington 2nds 2-5 Appledore Lions
Intermediate One
Appledore 2nds 2-1 South Molton
Fremington 2nds 4-2 Putford
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 0-2 Barum United
Kingsley Wizards 4-3 Lynton
Woolsery 18-0 SAS Equalizers
Intermediate Two
Bideford AFC 2nds7-1 Ashwater
Northam Lions 2nds 1-1 Hartland Clovelly 3rds
Sandymere Blues 2-0 Kingsley Park
Intermediate Three
AFC Dumnonii 6-1 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers
Bideford AFC 3rds 3-1 Bradworthy 2nds
Bridgerule 3-0 Braunton 5ths
Morwenstow 3-2 Langtree Lions