North Devon Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:11 AM November 15, 2021
Braunton FC

Braunton FC - Credit: Braunton FC

Southern League Division One South 
Barnstaple Town 0-3 Sholing 
Mangotsfield United 3-1 Bideford 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Ilfracombe Town 2-0 Buckland Athletic 

South-West Peninsula League  
Dartmouth 1-0 Okehampton Argyle  
Elburton Villa 0-3 Axminster Town  
Elmore 0-2 Newton Abbot Spurs  
Honiton Town 1-4 Ottery St Mary  
Ivybridge Town 2-1 Torrington  
Plymouth Marjon 2-1 Bovey Tracey  
Sidmouth Town 1-5 Brixham  
Torridgeside 1-0 Torpoint Athletic  
Crediton United 3-4 Cullompton Rangers  

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East  
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-2 Alphington  
Braunton 6-0 Clyst Valley  
Feniton 2-3 Budleigh Salterton  
Liverton United 1-0 Exwick Villa 

McDonalds League Cup 
Lakeside Athletic 1-2 North Molton Sports Club 

North Devon Football League 
Premier Division 
Boca Seniors 20-0 Ilfracombe Town 2nds 
Kilkhampton 1-6 Park United 

Senior Division 
Braunton 3rds 0-3 Combe Martin 
Eastside 3-2 Torridgeside 2nds 
Landkey Town 0-5 Chittlehampton 
Shebbear United 5-0 Barnstaple 
Torrington 2nds 2-5 Appledore Lions 

Intermediate One 
Appledore 2nds 2-1 South Molton 
Fremington 2nds 4-2 Putford 
Hartland Clovelly 2nds 0-2 Barum United 
Kingsley Wizards 4-3 Lynton 
Woolsery 18-0 SAS Equalizers 

Intermediate Two 
Bideford AFC 2nds7-1 Ashwater 
Northam Lions 2nds 1-1 Hartland Clovelly 3rds 
Sandymere Blues 2-0 Kingsley Park 

Intermediate Three 
AFC Dumnonii 6-1 Georgeham & Croyde Rovers  
Bideford AFC 3rds 3-1 Bradworthy 2nds 
Bridgerule 3-0 Braunton 5ths 
Morwenstow 3-2 Langtree Lions 

