North Devon made a modest 226 for seven in their full 50 overs - opener Dan Bowser anchoring the innings with 71.

Bowser, fourth out on 182 to Trevor Anning, had put on 38 with A J Isherwood (21), 43 with Ben Howe (33) and 73 with Jack Moore.

Moore, a midweek signing from Barnstaple and Pilton, made 43 on his North Devon debut.

Josh King's 28 not out off 11 balls at the end upped the pace after Jamie Palmer (2-23) and Chris Simpson (0-23) gave little away for 20 overs.

"We didn't time our innings well enough," said North Devon skipper Tom Popham.

"We became a bit stuck in the middle-to-late overs by letting their bowlers bowl their areas.

"Josh King played an important knock at the end to take us to a respectable total and it was an excellent start for Jack Moore."

Harrison Jones and North Devon old-boy Neil Bettis (47) narrowed the gap between the sides by 104 runs while they were together.

Anning (28no) joined Jones for most of the final leg.

Popham said North Devon did not bat or bowl well enough and that cost them.

"We bowled too many four balls and we missed Jack Popham, who offers our bowling attack something a bit different," said the skipper.

"We fought back at the end of the innings with the ball and made it as tough as we could for them but we were 20-30 short."

North Devon are at home again this Saturday, with sixth-placed Exeter the visitors.