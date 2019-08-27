Torquay are down after losing to Exmouth last Saturday and North Devon are in danger of going with them.

The Instow outfit are 17 points adrift in the second relegation place with just 20 to play for.

Not only do North Devon need to win, they are relying on either Sandford or Bovey Tracey above them losing badly.

Fairy tales - think Headingley and the Ashes - can happen and North Devon captain Tom Popham has not given up hope just yet.

"It is going to be tough in our position, but as Ben Stokes showed in the Ashes it's not over until it's over

"When there's still a small chance and possibility you fight as hard as you can until the result happens.

"We have lost too many close games and had a couple more of those gone our way we would not be in this situation.

"But that's the learning course this team will take forward whatever happens and we make sure in similar in future we will try to handle better."

North Devon were a whisker away from a win at Plymouth last time out after dismissing the home side for 201.

North Devon reached the last of their 50 overs needing 13 to win with two wickets intact. Jon Kerridge kept North Devon to eight runs and dismissed Richard Screech to give Plymouth a four-run win.

Joe Hagan-Burt (40), John Kerridge (28) and skipper Jon Varcoe (24) all chipped in towards Plymouth's total.

Former Devon seamer Josh King took four Plymouth wickets and there were two each for Ben Howe, A J Isherwood and Fred King.

Sam Stein (3-39) had North Devon wobbling at 24 for two, but Isherwood (46) and Howe (53) revived the chase with 52 for the third wicket. Howe was involved in stands worth 121 before Stein got him out.

Riaz (10-0-18-2) plugged up one end for Plymouth in the second half of the chase. Bits and pieces from the North Devon batters in the bottom half were not quite enough to get over the line.