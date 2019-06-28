It could be a pivotal day in terms of the battle to avoid slipping opt of the top flight. Just 15 points currently separate the bottom four with Sandford fourth bottom with 80 points, then it's Exmouth, with 72, North Devon with 69 and, at the foot of the table are Torquay with North Devon. North Devon captain Tom Popham hopes the eight-wicket win over Plymouth last Saturday, will be the springboard to clambering up the Premier table. It was North Devon's first win since they defeated Bovey Tracey in round two and lifts them ahead of Torquay in the bottom two. It was just the result North Devon wanted ahead of this Saturday's bottom-of-the-table clash away at Torquay. For Popham it was a step in the right direction after six successive defeats.