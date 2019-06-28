It could be a pivotal day in terms of the battle to avoid slipping opt of the top flight. Just 15 points currently separate the bottom four with Sandford fourth bottom with 80 points, then it's Exmouth, with 72, North Devon with 69 and, at the foot of the table are Torquay with North Devon.

North Devon captain Tom Popham hopes the eight-wicket win over Plymouth last Saturday, will be the springboard to clambering up the Premier table. It was North Devon's first win since they defeated Bovey Tracey in round two and lifts them ahead of Torquay in the bottom two.

It was just the result North Devon wanted ahead of this Saturday's bottom-of-the-table clash away at Torquay. For Popham it was a step in the right direction after six successive defeats. "It was a top performance all round in the end," said Popham. He continued: "We started poorly with the ball but dragged it back superbly. And finally with the bat we built good solid partnerships, which helped us earn a convincing win."

In the A Division, Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho entertain a Tavistock side that climbed into fifth spot last weekend after they became only the second side to inflict defeat upon Bradninch this season.

Hatherleigh go to Ivybridge, where they will run into last season's overseas player Dudo Zondo. Victory over Bideford last Saturday allowed Hatherleigh to nudge within eight points of the second promotion place - currently occupied by Budleigh Salterton and Bradninch who meet in Mid Devon tomorrow.

Hatherleigh skipper Mark Lake says: "I am expecting a tough game against Ivybridge after their win last week against Cornwood.

"In games like this we need to get a positive result and grown momentum for the second half of the season."

Simon Gillespie and Ruben Forrester come in for Romario Braithwaite and Ryan Dennis who is injured.

In C Division East, Barnstaple & Pilton have a home game against Ottery St Mary and Braunton visit Exeter II.

There's 2nd XI action at Instow with North Devon II's, who have banked 156 out of a possible 160 points this E Division East season entertain third placed Bradninch 2nds.