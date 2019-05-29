The Championships take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Ultimate Adventure Centre. The Championships take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Ultimate Adventure Centre.

Bideford's Ultimate Adventure Centre will be hosting the North Devon Disc Golf Open Championships on Saturday (June 1) and Sunday.

The championships are part of the BDGA Tour and will see some of the best disc golfers in the country compete for points and qualification for the British Disc Golf Championships in August.

There will be divisions for men, women, masters and juniors, with current British champion James Luton the favourite to claim the inaugural North Devon title in the men's open division.

The aim of disc golf is to get a disc, or frisbee, from a tee to the target in as few throws as possible. Targets are usually an above-ground basket.

A Championship level 18-hole course has been designed around the Badgershill Wood at the Ultimate Adventure Centre by North Devon resident and World, European and British Disc Golf Champion, Charlie Mead. The North Devon Open is expected to attract the top British players as well as athletes from Europe and the USA.

Play starts at 9.30am on Saturday, with round two at 2.30pm.

Round three starts at 9am on Sunday before the finals, which will feature the top four competitors in each division, at 2pm. Spectators are welcome, and admission is free through the Ultimate Adventure Centre.

The centre will also be offering hour-long masterclass sessions between rounds and after play on each day, costing £5.

For more information on the North Devon Open, and for registration, visit www.disczoo.com/events/north-devon-open-2019