North Devon’s cup jinx struck again as they were beaten in the last four of the Servicemaster Clean Devon T20 finals day hosted at Instow on Sunday.

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon have now reached six successive finals days without actually winning the final.

This time it was Sidmouth who ended their cup aspirations in a five-wicket win that was largely routine.

Isherwood hit a top score of 47 for North Devon, who were all out for 136 in the last over. Charlie Miles (3-36) followed up behind Josh Bess (2-28) and was supported by Jordan Fowler (2-28) keeping the pressure on North Devon.

The Bess brothers - Josh (63) and Zak (42) - got Sidmouth to 98 for one and they were on 123 when the second wicket fell to Ben Howe.

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

Howe (4-24) and Jack Popham took four wickets for seven runs in nine balls - Howe taking three in an over - but Sidmouth were so close they could stumble over the line.

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt SmartNorth Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart