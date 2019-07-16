North Devon have now reached six successive finals days without actually winning the final. This time it was Sidmouth who ended their cup aspirations in a five-wicket win that was largely routine. Isherwood hit a top score of 47 for North Devon, who were all out for 136 in the last over. Charlie Miles (3-36) followed up behind Josh Bess (2-28) and was supported by Jordan Fowler (2-28) keeping the pressure on North Devon. The Bess brothers - Josh (63) and Zak (42) - got Sidmouth to 98 for one and they were on 123 when the second wicket fell to Ben Howe. Howe (4-24) and Jack Popham took four wickets for seven runs in nine balls - Howe taking three in an over - but Sidmouth were so close they could stumble over the line.