North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon took on Sidmouth in the second semi-final of the ServiceMaster Clean Devon T20 finals day at Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon have now reached six successive finals days without actually winning the final.

This time it was Sidmouth who ended their cup aspirations in a five-wicket win that was largely routine.

Isherwood hit a top score of 47 for North Devon, who were all out for 136 in the last over. Charlie Miles (3-36) followed up behind Josh Bess (2-28) and was supported by Jordan Fowler (2-28) keeping the pressure on North Devon.

The Bess brothers - Josh (63) and Zak (42) - got Sidmouth to 98 for one and they were on 123 when the second wicket fell to Ben Howe.

Howe (4-24) and Jack Popham took four wickets for seven runs in nine balls - Howe taking three in an over - but Sidmouth were so close they could stumble over the line.

