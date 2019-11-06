Both teams had to work hard to get the match played, with pockets of standing water on the pitch in Totnes.

When play did get underway, an early error by Mike Cuthbertson saw Dart capitalise to take the lead.

North Devon did not sit back though and created a number of chances, with Guy Cockroft and Ash Thorne forcing good saves.

They equalised after Cockroft bundled in from close range after a melee in the circle.

Goalkeeper Sam Wormington produced some fine saves to keep the scores level going into the break, and would go on to take the man of the match award.

The second half saw proved to be evenly contested, but it was the visitors who scored the winner, as a powerful shot into the circle was deflected neatly past Wormington.

North Devon host Exeter Hornets at Park School this Saturday, with push back at 2.30pm.