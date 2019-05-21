Seven days earlier it was North Devon who were in the driving seat as they dismissed Bovey Tracey for 54 and won by 10 wickets.

Heathcoat were a far tougher proposition and cruised to victory with time to spare.

Malcolm Cloete (2-23) and Christian Cabburn (2-30) took out North Devon's top order then Jack Menhenott (3-13) and skipper Jackson Thompson (2-18) spun through most of the rest as North Devon were dismissed for 121.

Opener Dan Bowser made a patient 30, but no one else made more than Jack Popham (16). After he got out to Menheneott the last four wickets went for 19 runs.

Knocking off the runs was a formality for Heathcoat, who were home and dry with 20 overs to spare.

Opener Todd Barrett was the only casualty on the chase after notching 36 with Holman.

Opener Holman was still there at the end, unbeaten on 70 with Jack Dart (19no) for company.

Tom Popham, the North Devon skipper, was realistic in his assessment of what went wrong and where the season is going.

"We didn't get enough runs," said Popham.

"Heathcoat bowled well early on and conditions suited their bowling attack.

"A few loose shots on our part didn't help but credit to Heathcoat's bowlers.

"Regardless of the score I'm backing our side to get the scores on the board.

"Positives are that we again bowled really well, without luck and we didn't have much room for error with our total."

North Devon are one place and a point off the relegation places in the Premier Division going into this Saturday's home game against Sandford.