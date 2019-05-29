Sunday's matches were hampered by the weather, with Beaford's 154-run win over Filleigh and Victoria Park's win at Hatherleigh in Division Three the only matches to go ahead.

Beaford smashed their way to 227 for five in a match reduced to 25 overs each.

Jon Vooght spear-headed the innings, making 92 runs including an opening partnership of 111 with Michael Lemmings (39).

Paul Heard's unbeaten 47 helped finish off the innings.

Simon Prideaux led the bowling for Filleigh, with two wickets. William Blowers, Connor Nash and Dave Squire picked up the others.

Filleigh were limited to 73 for seven in reply. Tom Scantlebury rattled through the top order to reduce them to 32 for four.

Blowers' 17 was Filleigh's top score. After Nash's 12, no one else made it to double figures.

Scantlebury finished with four wickets for 20 runs.

Victoria Park claimed their third win of the season in Division Three as they triumphed by six wickets over Hatherleigh II.

Hatherleigh reached 165 for eight from 40 overs as Harry Rainford struck regularly for Victoria Park.

Rainford took four wickets for 49 runs, and there were two for Tom Anderson for just 19.

Jay Porter finished on 44 not out for Hatherleigh's top score. Nick Rogers (34) was their next best.

Rainford (39) and Leigh Wade (48) got Victoria Park off to a good start in reply as they reached the target in the 30th over.

Will Anderson (32no) helped finish things off for the visitors.

Declan Grimshaw, Harry Arden, Alan Jones and Cameron Rowlands shared the wickets for Hatherleigh.

Monday's action saw Westleigh continue their winning start to the season with a six-wicket victory at Sandford.

Ryan Glass's century helped Sandford to a total of 235 for seven, which included a stand of 151 with Ryan Glass (78).

There were a couple of wickets each for Richard Pearson and Robert Mills. James Morris, Steffan James and Richard Wild took the others.

Westleigh were down to 78 for three before Peter Bowes (84) and Will Speed (57no) powered them towards the target. The pair shared a stand of 145 for the fourth wicket.

After Bowes was bowled by Peter Steer, Speed finished off the job with Pearson.

Meil Maud finished with two wickets.

The other Monday fixture saw Witheridge Incorrigibles beat Newton Tracey by seven wickets.

Newton Tracey reached 216 for seven, a total Witheridge reached in the 29th over.