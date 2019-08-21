Isherwood notched his fifth century of 2019 - his fourth in the North Devon league - as North Devon chased down Sandford's total of 176 for eight.

His unbeaten 102 came from just 68 balls and included 16 fours and two sixes. It came after he stymied Sandford's middle order with three wickets for just 10 runs.

Sandford's Charles Fitzroy (60) and Archie Osborne (41) rebuilt after Josh and Fred King left them at 14 for three.

The visitors had made it to 119 when Osborne was fourth out and Fitzrow was the seventh man out at 143. Jem Fawssett added another 25 at the end.

With Rueben Windley (23) and Ben Howe (33no), Isherwood and North Devon knocked off the runs in 20 overs.

Hatherleigh made sure they will not be caught at the top of the table, beating Belstone by 16 runs to finish their season unbeaten.

Hatherleigh were all out for 136 in the 38th over in their final innings of the season.

Ryan Dennis (3-15) and Callum Mallett (3-32) took three wickets apiece to hamper the Hatherleigh order.

Gareth Tidball top scored for Hatherleigh with 32 after coming in at nine. Niall Leahy's 25 was the only other score above 20.

Hatherleigh's bowlers did the job for the visitors to bowl Belstone out for 120 in the 38th over.

Jasper Presswell (4-21), Eddie Jones (2-22) and Tidball (2-13) took the bulk of the wickets.

Ryan Dennis was the top scorer for Belstone with 34.

Newton Tracey moved up to third with a seven-wicket win over North Molton.

North Molton were all out for 187 in the 38th over, with Timmy Gill (49) and Harry Everett (41) providing the highlights with the bat.

Tyler Howitt (3-12) led the bowling and there were two wickets each for Simon Gear, Robert Gear and Richard Screech.

Simon Gear scored 87 for Newton Tracey as they knocked off the runs in the 34th over. His knock included seven sixes and five fours.

Kieran Soper (43) chipped in before Martin Gear (23no) got them over the line.

Bratton Fleming were 17-run victors over Westleigh in the other match in Division One.

Joe Barnes scored 93 as the hosts reached 197 for seven. Will Speed (3-22) led the Westleigh bowling.

The visitors were on 180 for nine when the overs ran out. Richard Wild (63), James Starkey (48) and Rhodri James (33) provided the runs - no one else made it to double figures.

James Thomas took four wickets for Bratton Fleming for 30 runs.

Barnstaple and Pilton bowled Filleigh out for 99 to claim a 57-run win in Division Two.

Barnstaple had made 156 for four in a match reduced to 38 overs each.

Matt Newton scored 58 for the visitors, and was supported by Jack Moore (24) and Robin Lake (27).

Lake went on to take a five-fer as the hosts were bowled out in the 28th over.

Filleigh were 55 for two when Jas Kalsi departed for 34. Simon Prideaux (11) went 24 runs later and the wickets kept tumbling.

Lake finished with five wickets for 12 runs from 4.4 overs, including two maidens.