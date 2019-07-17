The league leaders bowled Belstone out for 158 in the 38th over.

Ryan Dennis had top-scored for the visitors with 40 runs. With Phil Woods (15) Belstone had reached 54 before the first wicket, but they fell steadily after.

Sean Letheren led the bowling with three wickets for 16 runs, including four maidens.

Robert Fishleigh, Adam Quick and Tino Mutombodzi took two each and there was one for Robert Cockwill.

Hatherleigh reached the target in the 22nd over, with Ryan Davies (31) and Charlie Nielson the only wickets to fall.

Opener Niall Leahy was 62 not out at the end after sharing stands of 50 with Davies, Nielson and Gareth Tidball (28no).

Newton Tracey rattled through the Bratton Fleming order to beat them by 179 runs in Division One.

Simon Gear took five wickets for 19 runs as Bratton Fleming were bowled out for 53, chasing 232.

Steve Ayre's 14 was the top score for the visitors. No one else reached double figures and five didn't get off the mark at all.

Dominic Robson and Connor Robson took two wickets each, and there was one for Robert Gear too.

Kieran Soper's 109 helped Newton Tracey to their total of 232 for five. Soper and Martin Gear (52) put on 151 for the third wicket before Gear was run out.

Joe Barnes took three wickets and there was one for Jack Gordon.

Barnstaple and Pilton bowled Bideford out with the final ball of the game to take a five-run victory at Raleigh Meadow in Division Two.

Ben Perry looked to be steering Bideford towards their target of 205, hitting 106 from 95 deliveries, with 52 of those achieved with a runner.

When James Lake bowled him the score stood at 197 for eight. Bideford finished on 199.

Tom Stone (36) and James Greenleaf (23) added runs to Bideford's total along the way. James Ford (12) was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

George McEndoo took three wickets, catching two of them himself. Tony Gilbert and Dominic Chugg took two each.

McEndoo's 52 at the top was the top score for Barnstaple as they made it to 204 for eight.

Jamie Sutton (31) and James Lake (29) helped get them off to a good start while Steve Moore (23no) and David Lloyd (25) added valuable runs at the end.

Tom Stone and Ben Gifford took three wickets each for Bideford. Jack Ford also struck.

Beaford remain at the top of Division Two after a three-wicket win over Ilfracombe.

Chris Ayers' 40 was the highlight for Ilfracombe as they posted 163 for seven. Rob Boundy took three wickets and there were a couple for Steve Bond.

Beaford were down to 15 for three in reply, but Steve Bond's 52 and an unbeaten 85 from Pete McMillan helped steer them to victory.

Tom Ward and David Cain took two wickets each for Ilfracombe.

Hatherleigh picked up a six-wicket win over Newton Tracey in Division Three.

Eddie Jones picked up four wickets as Hatherleigh bowled Newton Tracey out for 168.

Julian Moore top-scored for Newton Tracey with 42. He was bowled out by Mark Floyer, who finished with three wickets for 12 runs.

Hatherleigh lost four men in their reply. Greg Solkin finished unbeaten on 41 to help steer them over the line with Jones (25no) after Cameron Rowlands (38) had got them off to a good start.