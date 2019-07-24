The two sides both struck 220 runs from their respective overs to tie the match and take 15 points each.

North Molton were put in to bat by Westleigh, losing nine wickets on the way to their total.

Harry Everett finished unbeaten on 53 after Dan Godfrey (47) had got them off to a good start.

Andrew Webber (26), Ellis Taylor (23) and Rob Ayre (18) helped add to the score.

Each of Westleigh's six bowlers took a wicket, with James Starkey and Selwyn Fisher taking two each.

Starkey's 83 with the bat anchored the Westleigh reply from the off, and he put on a stand of 102 with Peter Bowes (44) for the fourth wicket.

Peter Davies took two wickets for North Molton, who claimed three run-outs along the way.

Beaford are still on top in Division Two after a four-wicket win over Exford.

Exford were all out for 167 in the 38th over. Jason Abbott (49), James Davis (32) and Charlie Tudball (31) accounted for most of the runs. There were five ducks and no one else made more than five.

The 47 in the extras column helped their cause.

Rob Boundy and Steve Bond did the damage with the ball. Boundy finished with four wickets for 36 runs while Bond took three for 28.

Beaford wrapped up victory with eight overs to spare. Alistair McMillan's 38 was the top score in an innings where all but one of the eight batsmen got into double digits.

Max Watts took three wickets for Exford and Charlie Tudball took two.

Lynton and Lynmouth and Victoria Park keep the pressure on Holsworthy at the top of the Division Three table after picking up wins on Sunday.

Andy Keech's century helped Lynton and Lynmouth to a 40-run victory over Newton Tracey.

Keech hit a 101 which included 14 fours and three sixes as the visitors made it to 207 for nine.

Only three other batsmen made it into double figures, Peter Platts-Martin's 25 the highest. Five players didn't score.

Marcus Bulled and Dominic Robson took the wickets, with Bulled taking four for 31 runs. Robson bowled two maidens on the way to his two wickets.

Graham Persson (20) and Oliver Symons (24) got Newton Tracey to 45 before wickets started to fall at regular intervals.

Connor Robson's 50 kept things moving along but the hosts were bowled out for 167 in the final over.

Chris Wickham and Jeremy Bingham took three wickets each and there were two each for Nick Constable and Neil Shilling.

Harry Rainford his 95 as Victoria Park took a 33-run victory against Barnstaple and Pilton.

Ian Brown's 43 and 30 from Joe Wolfe helped Victoria Park to a total of 221 for eight.

Adrian Ashton took four wickets for Barnstaple.

Barnstaple were 188 for nine when the overs ran out. Joe Johnson and Jamie Sutton both scored 43 for the visitors.

Alan Kingdom and Matt Newton both scored 24.

Adrian Scarrett was pick of the bowlers for Victoria Park, taking three wickets for 35 runs. Matt Parkhouse took two on a day where each of the Victoria Park bowlers took a wicket.