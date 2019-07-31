Westleigh v North Devon in Division One of the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart Westleigh v North Devon in Division One of the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart

A formidable spell from King saw him take six wickets for 24 runs as he ripped through Westleigh's upper and middle order.

The hosts finished with 191 thanks to some lower order resistance from Dan Elston (45) and James Morris, who scored 52 of his 66 runs in boundaries.

Their partnership steadied the ship as Westleigh recovered from 67 for seven.

North Devon reached their target in the 25th over, with Isherwood hitting a 60-ball 102 which included 15 fours and two sixes.

Isherwood's unbeaten ton and King's 44 accounted for most of North Devon's chase. Reuben Windley, Jay Rothery and Ben Howe contributed bits and pieces.

Richard Pearson and Selwyn Fisher took two wickets each for the hosts.

Bratton Fleming beat Sandford by seven wickets in the Division One basement battle.

Sandford were all out for 266 in the 38th over. Jim Shepherd hit a 34-ball 51 and Pete Steer (40), Jem Fawssett (44) and Alex Stevens (48) all scored well.

Jack Gordon took three wickets for Bratton Fleming and there were two each for James Tapp and Finley Tapp. Each of the six bowlers took a wicket.

James Thomas and Sam Bithell put on an undefeated stand of 152 to steer Bratton Fleming over the line.

Thomas hit 17 boundaries to reach 90, and Bithell hit 11 of his own to make 69.

Harry Wilson-Palmer got Bratton Fleming set, hitting 45 before he was trapped lbw by Harvey Blake.

The other two wickets fell to Jim Shepherd.

A 10-man North Molton beat Belstone by 27 runs in the other match in the division.

North Molton were all out for 241, with Rob Ayre's 74 the top score.

Ryan Dennis took four wickets for the hosts.

Dennis led the charge with the bat in reply, knocking 118 before he was bowled by Jamie Palmer, who took three wickets for 22 runs to be the pick of the North Molton bowlers.

Phil Woods (26) and Chris Walpole (20) were the only other batsmen to come close to impacting the scoreboard.

Division Two

Filleigh picked up a 70-run over Bideford in Division Two.

A second-wicket stand of 131 from Jas Kalsi (77) and Harley Ashdown (64) helped Filleigh to a total of 256 for seven.

Baljit Kalsi (39) and Simon Prideaux (30) helped things along after.

James Ford took three wickets for Bideford or 24 runs and there were two for Oliver Keates.

Bideford made it to 186 for six when the overs ran out. Ford top-scored with 84.

Baljit Kalsi took two wickets for 12 runs from his three overs.

Division Three

Holsworthy's trip to bottom-of-the-league Braunton saw them come away with a 44-run victory.

Liam Brend's 31 was the top score in Holsworthy's total of 180 for eight. Three other batsmen got scores in the 20s.

Martyn Lewis and Pat Newcombe both took a couple of wickets to lead the bowling.

Braunton were all out for 136 in reply. Benjamin Whitty's 49 propper up the innings - the next highest score was Martin Biddle's 18.

Rob Mitchell led the bowling with three wickets for five runs.

Newton Tracey picked up their second win of the season with an 81-run victory over Witheridge Incorrigibles.

Oliver Symons (88) and Bill Soby (80) were in the runs for the hosts, who made 282 for six.

Les Rendall took three wickets for Witheridge.

Edward Pincombe (87) led the charge in reply. Witheridge were 201 for nine when time ran out.

Tyler Jowitt finished with five wickets, dismissing Pincombe before going through the lower order.

Hatherleigh breezed to an eight-wicket win over Barnstaple and Pilton.

Dominic Chugg's 37 was the highlight for Barnstaple as they were all out for 162.

Hayden Sharp and Tom Carroll were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each.

Hatherleigh lost two wickets in reply, reaching the target in the 26th over.

Kirt Forgham and Ryan Quick both scored 44, with Quick unbeaten with Adam Quick (22) at the end.

Greg Solkin opened with 32.