A Jack Hockin century propelled the Instow side to 301 for three from their 40 overs.

Hockin, whose knock of 114 included 16 fours and two sixes, put up 204 for the first wicket with James Tyson (89) before he was bowled by James Tapp.

Tyson followed 50 runs later when he was trapped lbw by James Thomas and Ben Howe made a quick 48.

Brattom Fleming made it to 123 for nine in reply, with Thomas top-scoring with 44.

Simon Wright finished with three wickets for 21 runs, and there were two caught-and-bowled scalps for Alfie Huxtable, who finished with two wickets for 29.

There are three fixtures scheduled for the Easter weekend.

Saturday sees Barnstaple and Pilton's second XI welcome Newton Tracey's second XI in Division Three.

Division One champions Hatherleigh get underway at home to Sandford on Easter Sunday, and Lewdown host Newton Tracey in Division Three on Easter Monday.