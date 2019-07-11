North Devon v Hatherleigh in Division One of the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon v Hatherleigh in Division One of the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart

The Instow side reached 212 for nine batting first, with a century from Adrian Isherwood anchoring the innings.

Isherwood made it to 125 off 104 balls after opening the batting with Ben Howe (7). Josh King (22) and Reuben Windley (21) helped contribute along the way.

Wickets fell quickly once Isherwood was sixth out, with the score going from 198 for six to 200 for nine.

Gareth Tidball took out the middle and lower order, taking four wickets for 25 runs. There were two for Mark Lake and one apiece for Rob Cockwill and Adam Quick.

A superb century from Ryan Davies and 66 from Tidball saw Hatherleigh reach their target in the 33rd over.

Davies knocked 127, including 14 fours and two sixes to keep the leaders' unbeaten record well in tact.

Davies and Tidball shared a stand of more than 200 after Tito Mutombodzi fell early to Jedd Foster without scoring.

Second-place Westleigh suffered their second defeat of the season, losing by 128 runs at Newton Tracey.

Martin Gear (36), Robert Gear (32) and Kieran Soper (37) helped Newton Tracey go from 17 for four to their total of 201 for nine.

James Starkey (4-41) took the wickets early on. Selwyn Fisher and James Morris took two each and there was one for Richard Pearson.

Newton Tracey's bowlers reduced Westleigh to a total of 73.

Fisher (18) was the top scorer for the visitors, with Richard Wild, James Ashton and Andrew Loosemore the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Robert Gear finished with three wickets, there were two apiece for Simon Gear, Connor Robson and Dominic Robson, and one for Kieran Jerrett.

Elsewhere in Division One, an unbeaten 130 from Bratton Fleming's James Thomas wasn't enough to stop his side falling to a 126-run defeat to Sandford, who posted a total of 321 for seven.

North Molton cantered to a nine-wicket victory over Belstone (119). James Tapp (49no) and Matt Robinson (29no) guided them to victory after the wicket of Lee Hooper (31), reaching the target in the 15th over.

Division Two

Steve Bond and Steven James' 200-run stand helped Beaford to a six-wicket victory over Exford which keeps them top of Division Two.

Exford made 253 for eight. Michael Lemmings did the damage with the ball - his five wicket haul for 53 runs saw him take three wickets in the space of four balls.

Beaford had slipped to 59 for four in reply before Bond and James saw them home. Bond finished unbeaten on 105, whiles James was not out on 86.

Division Three

Division Three leaders Holsworthy suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Barnstaple and Pilton.

Tony Gilbert ran riot with the ball for Barnstaple, taking seven wickets for 42 runs as Holsworthy mustered a total of 125.

Liam Brend's 55 was key for Holsworthy. The next best score was Fraser Priest's 16.

Jamie Sutton (33) and Alan Kingdom (27) guided Barnstaple toward the total. The chase stuttered as they went from 78 for two to 99 for six, but Kane Gould (12no) and Dominic Chugg (24no) steered Barnstaple home.

Elsewhere in Division Three, Victoria Park beat Hatherleigh by five wickets at Westward Ho!

Greg Solkin's 91 was the top score for Hatherleigh as they were all out for 184.

Ian Brown took three wickets for Victoria Park for 25 runs.

The hosts reached 188 in the 27th over having lost five wickets. Brown's 44 was the top score after steady runs all the way down the order.