Witheridge Incorrigibles travelled to Bideford to play Victoria Park in Division Three of the North Devon Cricket League.

Tino Mutombodzi and Adam Quick did the damage with the ball as they bowled Bratton Fleming out for 155.

James Thomas's 54 anchored the innings after coming in at 75 for three but the wickets kept falling at the other end.

Aside from Sam Bithell (20) and Steve Ayre (34) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Mutombodzi took four wickets for just 16 runs to lead the bowling. Quick took three of his own for 39 runs.

The chase wasn't straightforward, as Hatherleigh went from 150 for five to 153 for eight.

Nick Rogers (35) top-scored for Hatherleigh, and when he fell to Finley Tapp, Mark Lake's unbeaten 31 was valuable.

Mutombodzi finished off the chase with a four.

James Tapp (3-15) was economic for the hosts.

Westleigh ended a run of three games without a win with an eight-wicket victory over Newton Tracey.

Newton Tracey were bowled out for 167, with Robert Gear's unbeaten 54 the highlight for the visitors.

James Starkey (3-25) and Selwyn Fisher (3-31) led the bowling for Westleigh.

Starkey finished unbeaten on 69 as the hosts reached their target after 34 overs.

Steffan James (45no) and Starkey put up an unbroken stand of 105 after Peter Bowes and Fisher fell.

Simon Gear took both the wickets for Newton Tracey.

Sandford remain bottom of Division One despite an 82-run win over Belstone.

Sandford were all out for 250 in the final over. Tom Gidney (48) top-scored for the hosts.

Alex Jopling took three wickets for 30 runs to lead the bowling for Belstone.

Belstone were bowled out for 168 in the 33rd over. Richard Drake's 65 was the highlight for the visitors.

Pete Steeer took three wickets for 12 runs for Sandford.

Division Two

Barnstaple and Pilton went to the top of Division Two on Sunday with a narrow four-run victory over Bideford.

Barnstaple made it to 220 for eight at Westward Ho! with Lee Cole scoring 60 for the visitors.

George McEndoo (32) partnered with Cole early on and George Elnaugh (37) chipped in further down the order.

Martin Stewart led the bowling with three wickets and there were two for Ben Gifford.

Bideford's batsmen came close, but were five runs short of victory when the overs ran out.

Jack Ford (64) and John Weeks (43) got them off to a good start and were helped by further runs from James Ford (33) and Ben Perry (33).

Perry and Gifford were run out in the closing stages as Barnstaple held on for the win.

McEndoo took two wickets for Barnstaple.

Barnstaple replaced Beaford at the top. They lost by eight wickets at Filleigh on Sunday after finding themselves all out for 84.

Pete McMillan's 40 provided damage limitation as Kevin Toze (4-13) and Anna Squire (3-21) went through the order.

Jas Kalsi (46) anchored the chase as Filleigh knocked off the runs in 14 overs.

Division Three

Braunton claimed their first win of the season with a 119-run victory over 10-man Barnstaple and Pilton.

Jack Whittaker's 129 anchored a Braunton innings that saw them close on 278 for seven.

Whittaker was in at 30 for one and was the seventh man out for Braunton with the score at 275.

Freddie Norton led the bowling for Barnstaple with a couple of wickets.

Barnstaple were all out for 159 in reply, with Dominic Chugg left stranded on 64.

Andrew Norman (4-17) and Whittaker (3-38) led the line for Braunton.

Victoria Park claimed a three-wicket win over nine-man Witheridge Incorrigibles.

Witheridge were all out for 113 in the 34th over. Les Rendall top-scored with 45.

Harry Rainford took three wickets for Victoria Park and there were a couple for Tom Anderson.

The Victoria Park batting wobbled, but Tom Anderson's 36 and an unbeaten 24 from David Branch helped them to victory after 29 overs.

Nathan White (3-22) caused problems for the middle order.