Victoria Park v Braunton in the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart Victoria Park v Braunton in the North Devon Cricket League. Picture: Matt Smart

Matt Parkhouse starred with the ball as 10-man Braunton were all out for 107.

The Victoria Park seamer took four wickets for just 17 runs - including two caught-and-bowled - to remove most of the top order.

Benjamin Whitty's 24 helped the Kelseymen further down the order, as did Martin Biddle's 19 and Dean Davies' 17. No one else made it to double figures.

David Branch took a couple of wickets and there was one each for Steve Oliver, Tom Anderson and Paul Hayes.

Victoria Park sealed victory in the 20th over.

Harry Rainford (32no) and Joe Kelly (39) did most of the run-gathering after Leigh Wade fell for 15 off the bowling of Andrew Parker.

Whitty bowled Joe Kelly, with Rikki Kelly coming in to add a couple more on the way to victory.

Barnstaple and Pilton's Division Three match against Lynton and Lynmouth at Raleigh Meadow saw the visitors come away with a seven-wicket win.

Barnstaple made it to 172 for five from their 35 overs.

Opener Jamie Sutton carried his bat, making 71. Robin Norton (33) and James Lake (24) were next highest scorers.

Lynton and Lynmouth reached the target in the 32nd over.

A high-scoring match in Division Three saw Lewdown come away from Newton Tracey with a 27-run victory.

The visitors made 302 for the loss of eight from 35 overs.

Newton Tracey weren't too far away at the end of their innings, but are ultimately stiff searching for their first win in the division.

Oliver Symons crunched 58 at the top from 45 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes.

Juliam Moore's 48 and Kieran Soper's run-a-ball 38 were valuable for the hosts as well.

It was the 60 in the extras column which took the top score though, with 37 of those coming from wide balls.

There was no cricket in Division One on Sunday. Hatherleigh's trip to North Molton was abandoned, and Sandford's trip to Westleigh was cancelled.

Two of the league's unbeaten teams will meet this Sunday, with first-place Hatherleigh taking on second-place North Devon.