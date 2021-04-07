North Devon's Popham not concerned by heavy Heathcoat loss

Published: 9:00 AM April 7, 2021

North Devon captain Tom Popham has not lost much sleep over the 121-run defeat by Heathcoat in the pre-league warm-up game in the Sandhills.

Heathcoat trotted along to 212 for four in their 40 overs with Liam Lewis top scoring on 66.

And North Devon slid from 61 for two to 70 for five and on to 90 all out with more than 16 overs unbowled.

It wasn’t a great start to the season, but Popham said he was not surprised his side looked a bit ‘rusty’.

“We dropped a few catches and were a bit impatient with the bat, which can happen when you haven't played any cricket for a while, but as a unit we bowled okay,” said Popham.

“Next game we've got to improve on these things, but what really matters is how we are against Seaton in our first league match.”

Heathcoat batsman Lewis was in typically rumbustious mood as he smacked six fours and two sixes during a 51-minute stay.

Openers Pete Randerson (47) and Toby Lochead (42) hoisted 83 to get the digital scoreboard at Instow flashing.

North Devon found wickets hard to come by, although young seamer Jack Moore (0-26) and Fred King (1-21) kept the runs below five an over when they were operating.

North Devon made a disastrous start when opener James Tyson was caught behind off Tom Reynolds to the first ball of the innings.

Bits and pieces from Dan Bowser (12), Ben Howe (11) and Moore (25) got North Devon up to 61 for two in reply.

But Howe’s demise, caught behind off Jamie Drew (2-7) was quickly followed my Moore’s departure as 61 for two became 70 for five.

No one in the bottom half of the North Devon batting order made more than six as Christian Cabburn scooped four wickets for six runs as the home side slid to 90 all out with more than 16 overs unused.

North Devon 1st XI will be at home to Braunton on Sunday. The 2nd XI have a Saturday afternoon appointment with their Heathcoat counterparts, also at home.