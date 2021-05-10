North Devon sign West Indian pace bowler

Published: 4:40 PM May 10, 2021

North Devon have signed West Indian paceman Jordan Knight as an overseas player for the rest of the season.

Knight, who is 18 and from Barbados, is in his final year as a student at Wellington School in Somerset. He is at the school to work with former Somerset fast bowler Steffan Jones, who is director of sport there and 1st XI coach.

The teen has played age-group cricket for Barbados from 13 upwards and remains part of the international set-up on the island.

School cricket will keep Knight busy on most Saturday afternoons until late June, but he will play for North Devon when his busy cricket schedule allows.

Knight is currently out of action due to an injury so won’t feature this Saturday.

Ben Howe, who plays for North Devon and works at Wellington School, said: “We will look to keep hold of Jordan after school holidays start and dependent on his availability and international selections in Barbados.

“Jordan is a big, fiery fast bowler who bowls at express pace and will offer something different to our current playing roster.

“He is a right-arm over slinger and has been clocked at mid to high-80s when fully fit. He will add an extra dimension and can hopefully ruffle some feathers especially on the hard and fast pitches at Instow.”