North Devon cruise past Plympton

Published: 9:00 AM July 14, 2021

North Devon showed how a run chase should be conducted as they cruised to a seven-wicket win over mid-table Plympton that tightened their grip on top spot in the A Division.

Justin Wubbeling held the Plympton innings together with a studious knock of 84 not out in a final total of 202 for nine

Wubbeling went in second wicket down at 31 and almost immediately lost surviving opener Elliot Hamilton (21).

Stands of 36 with Ernest Masuku (20), 37 with Matt Knight (24) and 47 with Josiah Caunter (24) put a respectable total on the board.

All six North Devon bowlers claimed at least one wicket. Jack Moore (2-34) and Ben Howe (2-51) went one better.

Opener Howe led North Devon home with a knock of 115 that helped take the reply to 183 for nine.

Dan Bowser’s lean run continued – in and out for four – but a stand of 120 with Moore (45) broke the back of the chase. Skipper Tom Popham was unbeaten on 21 when the winning runs were scored in the 43rd over.

Captain Popham said a business-like performance in the field had to lot to do with the ease of the win.

Jack Popham running in to bowl for North Devon against Plympton - Credit: Fiona Tyson

“Jack Popham and Jack Moore bowled brilliantly again without much luck,” said Popham.

“We kept control of the run rate for the majority of Plympton’s innings, which is always important at Instow, and left us a target we were very confident of chasing.

“Ben Howe again took control of the game with a superb 100 and was well supported by Jack Moore. Great to see another convincing win over a very good Plympton side.”

It’s top versus bottom this Saturday when leaders North Devon host Cullompton. North Devon are eight points clear of second-placed Bradninch and have a 33-point advantage over Torquay back in third spot.

North Devon seconds steamed to a 125-run win over Barnstaple & Pilton in the D East derby clash at Raleigh Meadow.

Second-placed North Devon were always favourites against a side at the wrong end of the table, although they had won both their previous outings.

Veteran Rob Ayre top scored for North Devon with 72 not out in their total of 238 for five.

Openers James Starkey (35) and Jay Rothery (26) got North Devon away with a 65-run start, then Ayre and Joe Kelly (53) pushed the score along to 168 for three when B&P skipper Lee Cole broke the partnership.

James Roe (2-30) picked up a couple of wickets for B&P in the latter overs.

Opener Roe anchored the B&P reply with 53 off 83 balls, but lacked worthwhile support in a reply that featured just two additional score of more than 10.

When Roe was eighth out to David Hartley on 104 the end wasn’t far away.

Hartley (5-25) followed his six-wicket haul against Chardstock with five more as B&P were dismissed for 113.

Losing skipper Cole said: “We were outclassed in every department. James Roe batted well but apart from that we were not good enough.”

North Devon are 19 points behind leaders Alphington & Countess Wear, with Barnstaple & Pilton one off the bottom, but only eight points away from safety.