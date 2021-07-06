North Devon openers put Seaton to the sword in drubbing

Published: 10:32 AM July 6, 2021

North Devon openers James Tyson and Reuben Windley showed Seaton no mercy in a 10-wicket drubbing.

Seaton had been bowled out for 140 in the 48th of their 50 overs – Damian Baxter making a top score of 35 at one end while batters were coming and going for single-figure scores at the other.

Matt Hewer (23) showed some stickability at the top of the order and tail-enders Wes Holmes (15) and Joe Berry stuck around to add 31 at the end in Seaton’s best stand of the innings.

Seamers Jack Popham (2-26) and Josh Atkinson (3-19) took out the top half of the Seaton order. Left-armer Tyson (4-30) had most of the rest.

Josh Atkinson in bowling action for North Devon - Credit: Fiona Tyson

Tyson followed up with 81 not out off 100 balls as he and Windley (51no) wiped out the deficit without mishap. It was all finished and done with more than 18 overs to spare.

You may also want to watch:

North Devon stay second behind leaders Bradninch with Torquay still third.

Tom Popham, the North Devon captain, said the game was a test of strength in depth for the squad and they passed it with distinction.

“It was a fantastic team performance and result considering we lost Ben Howe on Thursday then Dan Bowser and Rick Wild Friday night,” said Popham.

“After a slow start with the ball we were relentless, and gave the Seaton batters nothing easy to score from

“Jack Popham deserved more wickets than he got and he was backed up by Moore, Atkinson, King and Tyson.

“The young lads – Reuben Windley and James Tyson – were superb in the run chase and made batting look very easy. For two 17-year-old lads to bat like that was a pleasure to watch.”

*North Devon seconds consolidated second place in D Division East with a hefty nine-wicket win over Chardstock.

Once Chardstock’s top four was out of the way, there was virtually no resistance as Chardstock nosedived from 135 for three to 149 all out.

Gary Larcombe (39), Rob Hutchings (28) and Stuart Parris (29) were able to repel the bowling until Dave Hartley was wheeled into the attack.

Hartley bagged six Chardstock wickets for 32 runs as the collapse gathered pace.

Knocking off the runs was a cakewalk for North Devon once openers Ed Yeo (73no) and Jay Rothery (64) got going. Their stand of 129 killed the game, which was won early in the 13th over.