North Devon trounce previously unbeaten Tavistock

Published: 11:58 AM June 15, 2021

James Tyson had six wickets for North Devon against Bratton Fleming - Credit: Fiona Tyson

North Devon snatched Tavistock’s unbeaten A Division record when they trounced them by nine wickets in the Sandhills.

Tavistock’s total of 170 all out in the 49th of their 50 overs always looked below par – especially with a bowling attack minus Shaun Cleave, Shaun Daymond and James McGahey – and so it turned out.

North Devon openers Ben Howe and Dan Bowser got the first 74 out of the way before Ben Evans bowled Howe for 38.

Bowser and Jack Moore took North Devon the rest of the way during an unbroken stand of 97 that had the game won with more than 16 overs to spare.

Left-hander Bowser made 89 not out off 80 balls – 12 fours, two sixes – and Moore was unbeaten on 36 when the winning post was passed.

Bowser has now made more than 5,000 runs in Tolchards Devon League cricket, most of them for North Devon. According to the play-cricket website, another 40 runs will do it.

Keeper-batter Dave Manning top scored for Tavistock with 56. He went in at 26 for two and by the time he was dismissed had put been involved in stands worth 138.

Charlie Barriball, who made 42 in even time, shared a stand of 65 with Manning for the seventh wicket.

Three bowlers – Howe, Moore and Jack Popham – took two wickets each for North Devon.

*James Tyson had a six-wicket haul for North Devon in their win over Bratton Fleming in the North Devon League.

Tyson took six for 11 and Jack Moore claimed three for 24 as Bratton Fleming were bowled out for 80.

Jimmer Thomas (31) top scored against the club he plays for on Saturday afternoons in the Devon League, before Tyson (20), Moore (35) and Tom Popham (20no) led North Devon to victory despite a four-wicket performance from Thomas armed with the new ball.

Jimmer Thomas in batting action - Credit: Fiona Tyson

*Hatherleigh saw victory snatched from their grasp by Plymouth, who condemned Mark Lake’s men to another week on the bottom of the Premier table.

Hatherleigh made 214 for seven in their full 50 overs – no signs of rain this Saturday – with Eddie Jones anchoring the innings for 54 off 131 balls.

Plymouth got to 156 for four in reply with Hal Kerton on 41 not out; then it all went a bit pear-shaped.

By the time Kerton reached his half-century three wickets fell and when a fourth went down Plymouth were 174 for eight.

Kerton and Peter Lojszczyk had eight overs to make 41 to win and did it with two overs to spare. The turning point was over number 45 from Jasper Presswell, which the Plymouth pair took 12 runs off to get ahead of the clock.

Hatherleigh were glad of Jones’ application after finding themselves 12 for two with both openers dismissed by Lojszczyk (2-50).

By the time Jones was fifth out on 145 he had been involved in stands worth 133. The main one was worth 63 for the fourth wicket with Presswell (28).

Ryan Davies made 31 off 29 balls and Niall Leahy clubbed three fours and two sixes in a rapid 38 not out at the end – 20 of which came in the last two overs.

Plymouth’s reply was of the bits-and-pieces variety at times with all the top six getting into double figures, but only Kerton going on to make more than Joe Hagan-Burt (24) and Faizan Riaz (22).

Wickets for Paul Heard (2-28) and Mark Lake (2-31) kept the game open and when Stein was run-out by Rob Fishleigh (174-8) the balance arguably shifted Hatherleigh’s way.

Hatherleigh could not shift Kerton and his unbeaten 77 off 119 balls swung it Plymouth’s way. Lojszczyk was 23 not out at the end.

Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh skipper, said he regarded the game as one that got away.

“It was a very disappointing result after we put a decent total on the board,” said Lake. “We really let ourselves down with some poor bowling at times.

“Eddie and Jasper batted beautifully and set us up for some cameos down the order. I feel it was a win thrown away, but we move on and go again this Saturday against Cornwood.”