Captain Popham aiming high after North Devon seal promotion
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: Fiona Tyson
North Devon captain Tom Popham is setting his sights after bidding farewell to the A Division with a 204-run win over Barton.
Having been on course for the second promotion spot behind unbeaten Bradninch for so long, it was only a formality to beat Barton in their final outing of the season.
Popham knows where North Devon are going next and has ambitions to keep going after that.
“It's important to play at the highest standard possible,” said Popham.
“The ground and people at the club deserve Premier Division cricket as a huge amount of work goes into making the club what it is.
“With the group of players we have right now, their talent and age profile, we need to be tested week in, week out in order to continue to improve the team.
“In time, using the talent we have, my hope is to eventually win the Premier Division.”
After openers Dan Bower (75) and Ben Howe (74) hoisted 157 for the first wicket there was no let-up for Barton’s bowlers as Jack Moore (22), James Tyson and Isaac Windley (22) pushed the score along to 304 for four.
Justin Saker, the former Filleigh all-rounder, was the only Barton bowler to operate below five runs an over.
Barton turned up with a scratch side due to injuries and ran out of fit players before North Devon could bowl all of them out.
The running total was 100 for seven when Barton had no one left to come out. Matt Lipton made 36 and best of the rest were Adrian Lipton (19) and Andy Hele (18).
Howe (3-20) was the leading North Devon bowler. Jack Popham had two for 39.