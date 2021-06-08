North Devon suffer at hands of Bradninch batter Chappell

Published: 10:47 AM June 8, 2021

North Devon were on the receiving end of another Gary Chappell master class which helped condemn them to a six-wicket defeat in the A Division.

They were bowled out for 186, which Bradninch knocked off with more than 13 of their 50 overs unused as Chappell struck 97 not out to ease his side to victory.

Chappell has already scored 359 A Division runs this soggy season – 122 against Abbotskerswell and 140 against Budleigh – for just one dismissal so far.

Dan Bowser top scored for North Devon with a patient 49 off exactly 100 balls. Next best was skipper Tom Popham (41).

Partnerships were few and far between. Bowser and Jack Moore put on 38 for the second wicket and Popham added 37 for the fifth with Isaac Windley.

Ross Acton (10-1-20-1), Craig Penberthy (2-29) and Chappell (1-29) tied down the North Devon batters for 30 overs. Mitch Pugh and Eliot Acton had two wickets each.

Chappell dominated the run chase from start to finish and the only disappointment will have been he did not complete a third successive league century.

There was a stand of 50 with Josh Farley – he made nine! – and another of 115 with Pugh (66).

Popham said there was no getting away from the fact North Devon played well below themselves.

“We didn't score anywhere near the number of runs the wicket warranted – and that's mainly due to the lack of boundary balls bowled by the Bradninch bowlers,” said Popham.

“We then gave their quality batsman too many four balls to relieve any pressure.

“The better team won on the day. We move on and go all out next week to get back to winning ways against Tavistock.”

North Devon players celebrate a wicket for Jack Popham against Bradninch - Credit: Fiona Tyson

*A middle-order collapse cost Ivybridge the chance of victory at Bideford in a low-scoring B Division encounter.

Bideford were all out for 173 with 14 balls to go – Dan Fernando (4-36) and skipper Adam Huxtable (3-26) posing most of the problems with the ball for Ivybridge.

The stand-out knock in the Bideford innings was Ollie Hannam’s half-century. Tail-ender Steve Bond weighed in with a quick 21 in the dying overs.

Opener Harvey Johnson (30) got the Ivybridge chase up and running and at 67 for two they were well placed.

It all went wrong in the time it took for Bideford to reduced Ivybridge from 92 for four to 95 for seven and on to 104 for nine as Alex Hannam (3-31), James Hayter (2-15) and both Fords, dad James (3-14) and son Jack (2-12), wheeled away.

James Grigg (18no) and last man George Berry delayed the inevitable until the score reached 126 and Ford junior bagged the final wicket.

Winning skipper Alex Hannam said he had some reservations during the tea interval, but they proved unfounded.

“Liver (Hannam) batted really well and Steve Bond changed the momentum at the end of the innings, however I still felt we were 20-30 short.,” said the captain.

“All the bowlers bowled well when called upon and we kept taking wickets at important times to win against a good side.”

*Braunton's one-wicket defeat by Clyst St George could not have been much more of a nail-biter.

Alfie Huxtable top scored with 80 in a Braunton total of 243 for four, but Clyst got the runs with one ball of the game to go and their last pair of batsmen at the wicket.

Fifteen to win from the final three overs with three wickets in hand was Clyst’s target – and losing two wickets getting within three runs set-up a grandstand finish.

Steve Moore, Braunton’s senior player, said it was a ‘really good game of cricket’ to play in.

“Clyst kept playing their shots and thoroughly deserved the win,” said Moore. “They do look a very strong batting side

“The steady drizzle that came after 20 overs of the Clyst innings made life difficult for our bowlers, not that that is as an excuse.”

Huxtable, who batted at first wicket down, put on 69 with Rob Collier (41), 52 with skipper Callum Mitchell (25) and 82 with Sam Bithell (38no).

None of the Clyst bowlers took more than one wicket. George O’Dwyer (1-26), Ollie Manning (1-26) and Inder Singh (1-41) gave little away.

Chris Ferro (43) got the Clyst chase up and running with back-up from skipper Dan Kendall (22) and Andy Donovan (23).

Singh (33), Bertie Creer (45) and Harry Attwater (44) appeared to have the chase under control, but all three fell to Mitchell (3-53) as the chase stumbled from 203 for five to 236 for eight.

Par Singh (6no) and Ewan Cragg (1no) were the not out batsmen at the end.

*Barnstaple & Pilton remain in the D East relegation zone following a 58-run reversal against Sampford Peverell & Tiverton.

Tom Hatton (53) top scored for SP&T in a 45-over total of 226 for eight.

Freddie Bucknell then took three wickets, and there were three more for Rob Venn, as B&P were bowled out for 168 in reply.

Barnstaple & Pilton were unable to bat all 11 men as Tim Norton ended up in hospital in Exeter after colliding with brother Freddie when both went for the same catch.

Harry Southgate (49) and Tim Hill (20) got SP&T moving with the bat. Sammy Broomhead (27), Jonny Chilcott (19) and Hatton kept the scoreboard wheels turning.

Joe Hastie (3-58) was B&P’s leading wicket taker. Lee Cole (1-24) and James Roe (2-28) kept the runs down for nine overs each.

Barnstaple & Pilton started steadily with Roe (41) and Matt Newton (32) chugging along to 84 for two.

After Bucknell and Hatton slowed things down for a while, Hastie (36) and Cole (27) started making inroads again.

Cole’s demise at the hands of Bucknell (4-46)was the beginning of the end for B&P. Their last four wickets went for just two runs scored with Venn (3-31) in particular cashing in.

*Jay Rothery gave the North Devon selectors a nudge with a quickfire century in the 61-run win over Clyst Hydon in the D Division East.

Rothery smote 22 fours on the way to 126 off 81 balls in North Devon’s sizeable total of 362 for five.

Rothery put on 167 with Reuben Windley (74) who also added 85 with Ed Yeo (56). Joe Kelly chipped in with 35.

Alex Newman’s two-for-41 haul was as good as it got with the ball for Hydon.

Hydon’s batters were not quite able to match North Devon’s, but a final total of 301 for five was respectable.

Louis Marks (64) and Graham Trude (45) shared a stand of 97 and there were partnerships of 60-plus involving Keith Herselman (65no), James Billington (47) and Newman (19).

*Bideford 2nd XI crashed to a 207-run defeat away to Clyst St George 2nd XI in what will go down as an historic game in the Tolchards Devon League.

Women have been playing Devon League cricket for more than 20 years, but none of them has claimed a hat-trick - until now.

Katie Donovan opened the bowling for Clyst and performed the hat-trick on the way to taking five for 28 runs as Bideford subsided to 101 all out. All three of her hat-trick victims were bowled.

Opener Julian Hayter made 19 for Bideford. That was as good as it got.

Earlier, skipper Ian Hayter tried nine bowlers without much success as Clyst yomped along to 308 for eight on their Bohea Field ground. Stephen Bourke helped himself to 120 off 68 balls.