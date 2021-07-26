North Devon charity match in memory of John Silver

Published: 7:38 AM July 26, 2021

Young cricketers at North Devon CC are staging a charity match in memory of cricket lover John Silver, who died last year.

John was the secretary of North Devon Umpires Association and a Premier Division umpire in the Devon Cricket League. He was also president of Barnstaple Link Rotary, and his chosen presidential charity was the Fremington Children’s Hospice, which is part of CHSW.

The Instow-based club will host a game on Sunday, August 15 to raise money for the nearby children’s hospice. The match has been arranged by Barnstaple Link Rotary Club and John’s widow Jane.

Andy Davies, a friend of John’s and lifelong member of Bideford CC, said Silver’s connection with cricket spanned decades both as a player, umpire and officer in Cheshire and Devon.

“It was felt that a fitting way to celebrate his life was to have a cricket match with the all-important cream tea, something of which he was particularly fond,” said Davies.

“Cream teas, which have been donated by North Devon CC, will be reasonably priced at £3 and all monies raised will be given to CHSW. There will also be a raffle, to raise extra funds.

“At the end of the match there will be short overview of his life and a cheque presentation to the hospice.

“Please come and support the young cricketers, enjoy a cream tea and some convivial company.”

Anyone unable to attend, but who would like to make a donation should ue BACS to pay: Rotary Barnstaple Link Charity, Lloyds Bank, Sort: 30-90-49. Acc. No: 39545260, Reference: JSMEMC.

Cheques payable to Barnstaple Rotary Link Charity can be sent to Jane Silver at 15 Linscott Crescent, West Yelland. Barnstaple . EX31 3ES.

“We look forward to seeing you,” said Davies.