North Devon CC continue charity challenge for MIND

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 4:26 PM May 3, 2021   
Tom Popham and teammates Dan Bowser, Matt Dart, Jack Popham, Jack Moore and Ben Howe show support for Devon MIND

North Devon CC’s charity challenge is about to reach the £3,500 mark on behalf of mental health charity Devon MIND.

Back in January, first-team captain Tom Popham challenged members to do a hundred of something physical and raise money for doing it through sponsorship.

Sit-ups, cycle rides, walks in the country and burpees were just some of the physical exertions taken up as challenges by members and friends.

And the initial target of £2,000 was passed some time ago, with the running total reaching £3,411 earlier this week – and challenge organisers hope to finish around the £5,000 mark.

Players showed their support for Devon MIND by posing with one of the charity’s banners during a break in play in the home game against Seaton on Saturday.

