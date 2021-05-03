North Devon CC continue charity challenge for MIND

Published: 4:26 PM May 3, 2021

Tom Popham (centre, blue shirt) and North Devon CC teammates Dan Bowser, Matt Dart, Jack Popham, Jack Moore and Ben Howe show their support for Devon MIND - Credit: North Devon CC

North Devon CC’s charity challenge is about to reach the £3,500 mark on behalf of mental health charity Devon MIND.

Back in January, first-team captain Tom Popham challenged members to do a hundred of something physical and raise money for doing it through sponsorship.

Sit-ups, cycle rides, walks in the country and burpees were just some of the physical exertions taken up as challenges by members and friends.

And the initial target of £2,000 was passed some time ago, with the running total reaching £3,411 earlier this week – and challenge organisers hope to finish around the £5,000 mark.

Players showed their support for Devon MIND by posing with one of the charity’s banners during a break in play in the home game against Seaton on Saturday.