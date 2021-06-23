Moore makes mark as North Devon beat Budleigh Salterton

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021

Jack Moore on his way to a top score of 60 for North Devon in their win over Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Fiona Tyson

North Devon remain second in the Devon League A Division after a 25-run win over Budleigh Salterton in a high-scoring affair at Instow.

Richard Wold was the only one of North Devon’s top six not to cash in as the home side hoisted 262 for six in 50 overs.

Openers Ben Howe (54) and Dan Bowser (32) set the tone with a stand of 92; Jack Moore (60) and skipper Tom Popham (42) added another 82 and Moore with support from James Tyson (48) added another 56.

Budleigh’s Ed Doble had impressive figures of two for 20 from 10 overs as Joel Murphy (10-1-32-0) gave little away.

The visitors accepted the challenge to go for the runs with opener Harry Parkin anchoring the chase.

You may also want to watch:

By the time Parkin was spun out for 65 by George McEndoo he had taken the score to 160 for three, with assistance from Theo Northover (27) and Tom Oxland (58).

Jack Moore (5-33) savaged the middle order as Budleigh lost four wickets for 22 runs. Although Doble (34) and Charles Parkin (25no) had a bash the momentum had gone and Budleigh finished on 237 for eight.

Popham was first to admit his side had been in a game, saying: “We managed to dig out a win having been pushed all the way by Budleigh.

“We were not at our best, particularly with the ball and we had to grind out the victory. These types of wins are vital in a promotion push, especially when the sides around us are winning as well.

“Jack Moore again batted maturely to hold the innings together and allowed others to bat around him. He then backed it up with the ball to pick up five wickets and finish the game off.“

*Dartington & Totnes made a mockery of the B Division formbook as they beat visiting Bideford by 28 runs.

Bideford started the day second in the table, with Dartington & Totnes bottom, but have dropped to fifth with D&T now one off the bottom and within seven points of the safety line.

Alex Hartridge (50) and Kevan Throgmorton (23) got D&T moving after they became becalmed in mid-innings with a stand of 40.

James Hayter (0-17), Steve Bond (0-27) and Jack Ford (2-27) were particularly hard to score off but a 45-over total of 180 for eight appeared modest at first.

When Bideford were 121 for five in reply appearances seemed correct, as Ollie Hannam (29), Julian Hayter (37) and Ford (26) contributed to the chase.

But losing the next three wickets for runs – one of them Hayter – swung the game D&T's way.

Resistance from Ash Baker (11) and Alex Hannam (15) were not enough to prevent Bideford dipping to 152 all out with more than three overs to go.