North Devon clubs approach the end of SWPL season

Torrington and Holsworthy enjoyed a fine penultimate weekend in the South-West Peninsula League, recording impressive home victories over dangerous opponents.

Sidmouth Town were the visitors to Holsworthy and a team that has improved dramatically over recent months. The game was heading for a 1-1 draw when Elliot Bevis popped up with the winner for the hosts, who finish their campaign with games against leaders Torpoint and Bovey Tracey.

It was the final day for Torrington, who welcomed Bovey Tracey to Vicarage Field, and completed the campaign with a solid 2-1 victory. There was also further great news for the club, as the Under-13 girls reached the Plate Final with a 7-1 win over Appledore.

Torridgeside put up a decent display in the SWPL but eventually went down to a 1-0 defeat at home to Ivyrbdige Town. Torridgeside travel to Honiton on Saturday and then complete the season at home to Sidmouth on Monday.

Happy end to the season for Torrington - Credit: Torrington FC



