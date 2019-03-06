After a total of 19 matches, spanning 16 hours and 168 frames, Hughes was a 7-4 winner against in-form Daniel Moore in the final.

Hughes’s path to the final saw him defeat Darren Maidment 6-2 and IPA tour amateur Andy Coles 6-5 to set up a semi-final with former world champion Jason Twist.

Hughes ran out to a 3-1 lead before Twist came back to 5-5 to take it to a decider. Hughes held firm to set up his meeting with Moore.

In his first outing in a higher standard of competition, Moore showed he wasn’t there to make up the numbers with a 6-3 win over Lee Watts and a 6-3 win over Brett Williams.

He met Dean Compton in the semi-final, beating his opponent 6-5.

Hughes picked up a £300 prize, ranking points for the series and a trophy, sponsored by DM Scaffolding.

Moore picked up a £200 runner-up prize.

North Devon Blackball Tour Organiser Glen Littlejohns said: “Running these events helps bring out the talent we have in the local area. North Devon has produced some top players in the past and it’s only going to get stronger in years to come.

“I’m doing my best to help promote Blackball pool in North Devon so we can be recognised for the endless talent we really have here.

“I’m running this tour with the help of Andy Coles and Jamie Thompson. It’s a not-for-profit set up where we work hard to give every player and sponsor the setup they deserve.”