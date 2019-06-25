Josh Atkinson, who left Bideford for North Devon during the winter, bagged six wickets at a run each as North Devon skittled Uplyme for a paltry 28.

Harvey Brimicombe made 12 of the 28 and there were 13 extras. Seven batsmen did not manage a run between them during the 16.2 overs Uplyme batted.

Opener Isaac Windley (14no) led the North Devon reply, which lasted 7.2 overs.

It was the latest in a series of mismatches for North Devon II this season.

They have bowled out Countess Wear for 88, Bideford for 58 and Upottery for just 14 in three of their previous seven games.

It is a 150-mile round trip to Uplyme, which took longer to negotiate than the game itself.

North Devon have a 100 per cent record after eight games at the top of the E Division East table.

Bideford II were on the wrong end of a 10-wicket hiding when second-placed Sidmouth III paid a visit to Westward Ho!

Veteran spinner Miles Dalton (4-9) and opening bowler Lee Clayden (4-14) dismissed Bideford for 75.

Tom Stone (22) had the only score above 12 in Bideford's innings.

Openers Isaac Thomas (36no) and Tom Clay (38no) had the runs wiped off before the end of the eighth over.