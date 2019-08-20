Adrian Isherwood batting for North Devon against Sidmouth in the Tolchards Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart Adrian Isherwood batting for North Devon against Sidmouth in the Tolchards Devon Premier. Picture: Matt Smart

Ed Yeo (64) and Adrian Isherwood (42) were top run getters for North Devon, who reached 207 for nine in 47 rain-reduced overs.

Ben Howe made 30 and Fred King marked his return to the side with a rapid 20 not out in the last six overs when he did not see much of the strike.

Sidmouth spinner Charlie Miles (4-36) was the pick of the bowlers. Tom Simmons (9-2-27-1) gave very little away.

Duckworth-Lewis said Sidmouth had to make 213 to win and they reached the last over six runs short. Two singles and a boundary sorted that.

North remain one off the bottom of the table, but are no worse off than they were before the last round of games as fellow strugglers Torquay and Sandford both lost too.

It is not a great position to be in, but North Devon skipper Tom Popham remains bullish.

"Nothing has changed with regard to our belief and attitude doing into two pivotal, must-win games," said Popham.

The first of those games is away to Plymouth this Saturday.

Sidmouth opener Alex Barrow put on 70 with Josh Bess (43) before he was second out for 52 with the score on 137.

Luke Bess (43) and brother Zac (28) took Sidmouth in sight of the winning post.

Josh King (3-46) collected his first three-wicket haul of the season in the Premier Division for North Devon.

