North Devon were bundled out for 122 in the 29th of their 50 overs in the Sandhills. Opener Dan Bowser made a top score of 46 and Jack Popham going in at number eight was next best with 20. No one else made more than six. Somerset staffer Tom Lammonby shot through the early order on his way to a five-for-35 haul. Ed Middleton spun his way to figures of four for 21, which included last man out Bowser. James Bovey (17) and Ben Abrahams (15) gave Exeter a 40-run start, which ended when Jack Moore (2-16) snared Bovey lbw. Abrahams fell to the same bowler on 59. From then on Lammonby (40no) and Josh Arendse (33no) did what was required with the minimum of fuss. Having been bowled out for 121 and 122 in two of the four games they have lost, it is not too hard to pinpoint North Devon's problem.