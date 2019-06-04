Josh King is bowled by Tom Lammonby in North Devon's Tolchards Devon Premier fixture against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart Josh King is bowled by Tom Lammonby in North Devon's Tolchards Devon Premier fixture against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart

North Devon were bundled out for 122 in the 29th of their 50 overs in the Sandhills.

Opener Dan Bowser made a top score of 46 and Jack Popham going in at number eight was next best with 20. No one else made more than six.

Somerset staffer Tom Lammonby shot through the early order on his way to a five-for-35 haul.

Ed Middleton spun his way to figures of four for 21, which included last man out Bowser.

Jack Moore goes lbw to Tom Lammonby in North Devon's clash with Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart Jack Moore goes lbw to Tom Lammonby in North Devon's clash with Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart

James Bovey (17) and Ben Abrahams (15) gave Exeter a 40-run start, which ended when Jack Moore (2-16) snared Bovey lbw.

Abrahams fell to the same bowler on 59. From then on Lammonby (40no) and Josh Arendse (33no) did what was required with the minimum of fuss.

Having been bowled out for 121 and 122 in two of the four games they have lost, it is not too hard to pinpoint North Devon's problem.

"It's obvious as a batting unit we're lacking some confidence, which is resulting in under-par scores," said skipper Tom Popham.

Dan Bowser batting for North Devon against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart Dan Bowser batting for North Devon against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart

"If we keep working hard off the pitch to resolve it, which is all we can do and what we will do, it will click.

"Tom Lammonby bowled a great spell, which put us under pressure straight away."

It gets no easier for North Devon this Saturday as they are away to unbeaten Premier leaders Paignton.

North Devon's Dan Bowser batting against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart North Devon's Dan Bowser batting against Exeter. Picture: Matt Smart

Jack Moore batting for North Devon against Exeter. Matt Smart Jack Moore batting for North Devon against Exeter. Matt Smart