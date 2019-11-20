North Devon started well without any clear cut chances, but were able to take the lead on the break when Sam Kirkness threaded through a long ball for Guy Cockroft to convert past the Truro keeper.

They continued to apply pressure, with Ash Thorne going close, but had to settle with going in level at the break when the hosts scrambled an equaliser.

North Devon went to task straight away in the second half and took the lead for a second time when an aerial ball from Cockroft found skipper David Orr, who controlled the ball in the air and fired a reverse stick shot past the keeper.

The hosts hauled themselves level again, but a Cockroft penalty stroke put North Devon ahead, a position from which they held on for the win.

North Devon play Caradon this Saturday where a win could move them up to second.