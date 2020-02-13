North Devon ran out 5-4 winners over their hosts, whose performance belied their position at the bottom of the league.

David Orr struck the first goal on five minutes and turned provider for Ash Thorne minutes later to help North Devon race into a 2-0 lead.

But the visitors appeared to take their foot off the gas, allowing PGSOB back into the game. Two goals from short corners brought them level going into the half time.

The second half saw North Devon bring a better work ethic, but they found themselves having to battle from behind after the hosts struck again.

From there the Reds made their quality tell. Guy Cockroft levelled things up before Orr gave them the lead with a well-worked solo effort before completing his hat-trick.

PGSOB pulled one back for a more uncertain finish, but North Devon held firm to take victory.

The Reds, fifth in Southern One, face 10th-place Dart next Saturday at West Buckland School.