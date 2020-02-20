The Reds were keen to get the game on and their enthusiasm was evident from the start, but despite some good possession they were unable to create many clear chances.

Eventually the pressure on the Dart backline started to show. Ash Thorne and Guy Cockroft both had glimpses of goal before the deadlock was broken when a short corner from Cockroft was deflected in.

The second half continued in a similar manner. North Devon soon doubled the lead courtesy of a finish from Cockroft.

The visitors started to unravel, conceding a penalty flick and having two players sent to the sin bin. Cockroft converted the penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Despite easing off slightly against their depleted opponents, there was still time for North Devon to add a fourth.

It was Sam Kirkness who scored, claiming his first of the season after rounding off a move that started with a strong challenge from Joe Hastie.

North Devon go to Exeter Hornets this Saturday.