North Devon may have had a disastrous season in the Premier Division last season, but lower-level teams had awards to collect at the Tolchards Devon Cricket League annual meeting in Exeter.

North Devon 2nd XI, under the leadership of Matt Dart, were comfortable champions of the E Division East.

Dart's men only lost once all season and that was on the final day when Bradninch 2nd XI bolstered their relegation-threatened side with first-team players to earn a win that secured their status.

North Devon 3rd XI, astutely led by Mark Ansell, pipped North Devon rivals Braunton 2nd XI for the G Division East title. Both teams were promoted.

North Devon committeeman Steve Popham was delegated to collect the awards, which were handed out by Jim Mardell of competition sponsors Tolchards Drinks.

A third award went to 1st XI skipper Tom Popham, who was rated Premier captain of the season by panel umpires despite leading a relegated side. Uncle Steve collected that award too.