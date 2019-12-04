North Devon 2nd XI, under the leadership of Matt Dart, were comfortable champions of the E Division East.

Dart's men only lost once all season and that was on the final day when Bradninch 2nd XI bolstered their relegation-threatened side with first-team players to earn a win that secured their status.

North Devon 3rd XI, astutely led by Mark Ansell, pipped North Devon rivals Braunton 2nd XI for the G Division East title. Both teams were promoted.

North Devon committeeman Steve Popham was delegated to collect the awards, which were handed out by Jim Mardell of competition sponsors Tolchards Drinks.

A third award went to 1st XI skipper Tom Popham, who was rated Premier captain of the season by panel umpires despite leading a relegated side. Uncle Steve collected that award too.