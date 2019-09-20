The launch for I Caught a Glimpse will be held at the fishery from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, with all welcome to attend, chat to Wayne and pick up a signed book.

There will also be the opportunity to browse some angling memorabilia, chat to publisher Wayne Cryer of The Little Egret Press and there will also be a prize for the biggest fish caught at Blakewell on the day.

I Caught a Glimpse follows the author's fishing career of more than 50 years from tiny Exmoor streams to the open sea.

Wayne started fishing in Combe Martin as a child and caught his first fish aged seven or eight-years-old - now aged 58, he is still fascinated by angling, whatever type he does or fish he pursues.

The book contains his own fishing stories along with many recollections from others.

He said: "I do appreciate that help I have had from anglers in North Devon in s haring their stories and the book is really not about me, it's about them."

I Caught a Glimpse is also available to pre-order at https://thelittleegretpress.co.uk/pre-orders

Meanwhile, Bideford Angling Club's 24 hour sea rover at the weekend saw two fish weighed in.

Stephen Found was first with a thick-lipped mullet of 4lb 2 and ¾ ounces (101.171 per cent) while Andrew Clements was second with a smoothound of 6lb 2oz.