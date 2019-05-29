Ben Smith had this lovely 30lb 3 fish from Stafford Moor. Ben Smith had this lovely 30lb 3 fish from Stafford Moor.

Sorry for the lack of angling reports lately but the summer fishing is in full flow now with plenty of fish being landed.

Mullet and smoothound seem to be the mainstay at the moment, as recent competition results have shown.

The Barnstaple Rod 'n' Reelers monthly informal comp saw Paul Ackland take first with a specimen hound of 10lb seven ounces, with Steve Luxton second with a thin-lipped mullet of 3lb 8oz.

The Bideford 24 hour sea rover saw similar results, with Andrew Clements taking first with a thick-lipped mullet of 3lb 13 ¼ oz while Julien Stainer was second with a smoothound of 9lb 3.

Earlier in May the club rover results saw Graham Snow take first with a good thick-lipped mullet of 4lb 11 ¾ oz (118.359 per cent).

Second went to Antony Smith with a dogfish of 2lb 2 and third Phil Vanstone with a thornback ray of 5lb 7.

Hopefully, if they're not here already, the mackerel should soon be putting in an appearance in North Devon.

Its also a good month to start seriously targeting bass from the rocks and beaches - don't forget the bag limit is one per day if you want to take one home.

Moving inland, Stafford Moor fishery at Dolton has seen some good catches in the recent warmer weather.

Ben Smith had a brilliant session on the Long Island swim on Beatties Lake, with 19 fish out including a 30lb 3oz beauty - all fish were caught on monster tiger nut flavour boilies.

The May Festival fished well with good weights all week. Gareth Lennox (Stafford Moor) who won with just 5 points and a total weight of 435lb 3oz.

In second place with a total weight of 429lb 2oz with 6 points was Damien Green.