Taz Wotton winkled out a decent late season flounder in the Bideford 24 hour rover.

The obliging doggie featured in catches, of course, but for a change did not appear in the top three places.

First place went to Nathan Clements with a whiting of one five and a half ounces, or 89.583 per cent.

Dad Andrew Clements was second with a thornback ray of 7lb 13 ½ oz (87.153 per cent) and Tarrant Wotton was third with a flounder of 1lb 11oz (84.375 per cent).

The club cod competition the week before was won by two fish fingers - err, codling - caught by Dick Talbot.

Actually quite an achievement to winkle out two cod of any size in daylight, Dick took first and second place with fish of 2lb and half an ounce and 1lb 12.

This Sunday (February 2) the club has its 12 hour sea rover.

A bit off patch, but may be of interest to fly fisher folk - the South West Fly fair is returning to Roadford Lake on Saturday, February 29.

The event is back for its seventh year and runs from 10am to 4pm.

The show will be opened at 10.00am by one of the country's most respected fly-fishing gurus, and Patron of the show, Charles Jardine.

There will be fly-tying demonstrations from both local and nationally renowned experts, with a chance to 'have a go', as well as the opportunity to pick up useful tips and valuable advice.

Other activities throughout the day include casting demonstrations, fly casting lessons and clinics for both newcomers to the sport and experienced anglers feeling a little rusty after the closed season as well as casting competitions and the opportunity to try float-tubing or kayak fishing.