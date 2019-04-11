Kyle Blackmore did just that in the Bideford Angling Club 24 hour sea rover, hitting the mighty Chesil beach to be rewarded with a 17lb blonde ray of 147.3 per cent specimen rating. Dick Talbot was second with a plaice of 1lb 3 ½ ounces. Steve Baker took an unassailable first place in the informal Barnstaple Rod n Reelers March sea rover with a monster three-bearded rockling of 1lb 15oz. The Bideford monthly rover results at the weekend were mostly dominated by rays of the thorny variety. Paul Downing took first with a thornback ray of 10lb 6oz (115.277 per cent), and fourth with one of 6lb 5. Dick Talbot was second with a huss of 9lb 10 ½ (96.5 per cent) and third with a dogfish of 2lb 9. Fifth went to Jon Stevens with a dog of 2lb and sixth to Andrew Clements with a thornback ray of 5lb 11.