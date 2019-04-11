Paul Downing with his winning 10lb 6oz thornback ray. Paul Downing with his winning 10lb 6oz thornback ray.

Kyle Blackmore did just that in the Bideford Angling Club 24 hour sea rover, hitting the mighty Chesil beach to be rewarded with a 17lb blonde ray of 147.3 per cent specimen rating.

Dick Talbot was second with a plaice of 1lb 3 ½ ounces.

Steve Baker took an unassailable first place in the informal Barnstaple Rod ‘n’ Reelers March sea rover with a monster three-bearded rockling of 1lb 15oz.

The Bideford monthly rover results at the weekend were mostly dominated by rays of the thorny variety.

Paul Downing took first with a thornback ray of 10lb 6oz (115.277 per cent), and fourth with one of 6lb 5.

Dick Talbot was second with a huss of 9lb 10 ½ (96.5 per cent) and third with a dogfish of 2lb 9. Fifth went to Jon Stevens with a dog of 2lb and sixth to Andrew Clements with a thornback ray of 5lb 11.