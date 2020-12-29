Funding to help Newton Tracey relaunch youth section

Published: 11:25 AM December 29, 2020

A Christmas cash windfall from the David Shepherd Cricket Trust is going to help Newton Tracey CC re-launch its youth section in the summer ahead.

The charity, set up in memory of North Devon CC player and later Test match umpire David Shepherd, organised a free-to-enter Christmas draw for any club in Devon.

All clubs had to do to be in with a chance of winning one of 20 cash prizes of £250 was email contact details to trust treasurer Gavin Lane by Christmas Eve.

The Trust is an enthusiastic supporter or youth cricket in Devon, funding projects for players of all abilities, both boys and girls, and also a sizeable funder of coach education courses.

Newton Tracey were among the winners and know exactly where the money will be put to work.

“We are formulating a plan at the moment for the reinvigoration of our youth section after a couple of lean years where we have struggled for numbers,” said youth organiser Graham Moore.

“We were due to join forces with Chulmleigh CC in 2020 to combine our efforts in league games, but the weather and Covid put paid to that.

“Youth cricket didn’t really happen in 2020 as we weren’t comfortable with the restrictions placed upon us.”

Moore said a priority for Newton Tracey was coach education as their head coach has retired from the role.

Other priorities are new equipment such as wooden spring stumps, a new practice net and balls for net practice and the club’s bowling machine.

Getting numbers up is another priority and Moore said Newton Tracey want to attract primary school youngsters through ECB initiatives such as AllStars and Dynamos.

“We aim to register for Allstars and Dynamos in the New Year as part of our rebuilding plans and again have approached Chulmleigh about combining our efforts," he added.

"Our main strength in numbers was in under-15s, although those have all moved up to the seniors now.”

Hatherleigh and Bideford CCs were also among the draw winners.

Although the trust’s fundraising activities were curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent restrictions, membership subscriptions allowed the charity to run the draw.

Lane said the intention of the draw was to spread some seasonal cheer around clubs at the end of a tough year.

The DSCT will consider applications for most things related to youth cricket. To apply for a grant visit the trust’s website, which can be found at www.dsct111.org.uk