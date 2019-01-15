New Cross camped on Torrington’s line late on but just could not get the ball down.

Tom Gooch and Tom Scantlebury scored Torrington’s tries, with Gooch also adding two conversions and a penalty.

Torrie have a derby date with North Tawton at Donnacroft this Saturday.

South Molton won five Cornwall and Devon Division points for nothing as Plymouth Argaum were unable to raise a strong enough side to honour the league fixture at Unicorn Park.

Argaum sent up a Club XV to play a friendly, which was good news for Molton, who had a packed clubhouse due to a sponsors’ day.

South Molton led 21-0 at the break thanks to two tries from Brendan Darley and one from Richard Clarke, with James Campbell converting them all.

David Kist, Tom Clarke and Richard Clarke added further touch-downs for the hosts after the break.

Molton are away to Plymstock Albion Oaks this Saturday.

Bideford Colts started the New Year with a great win at home against Exmouth 24-19.

Chasing the game at half time 14-12 down, after a try each from Euan Gillespie and Nick Bone converted by Aidy Guppy, Bideford had it all to do in the second half.

Fresh legs from powerhouses Ben Sanders and Ryan MacWilliam created some great play before Danny Braddick was stopped just short.

Tom Shovelton was first in support and scored under the posts with Isaac Clarke converting for 19-all.

Bideford weren’t content with a draw and upped their game, creating a great try for Gareth Williams to take the win.