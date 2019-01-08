Pirates pulled away from 13-7 up at half time to lead 23-7 with 20 minutes to go – then had to defend with everything they had for the rest of the match.

Molton got a try back through Aiden Humphries to add to an earlier score by Brendan Darley, but could not get any closer.

Molton, who are sixth in the Cornwall and Devon table, are at home to Plymouth Argaum this Saturday.

Ilfracombe stay in second place in Division Two North and East of the Devon Merit Table after edging out third-placed South Molton II 17-13 at Unicorn Park in a match that saw five yellow cards.

Ilfracombe have only lost once this season – away at leaders Sidmouth – and have now opened up a 13 point gap between themselves and South Molton.

The visitors led 12-8 at the break with tries by Jay O’Beirne and Pete Gammon. They increased that to 17-8 after the break with a touch-down by Charlie Bennett.

But South Molton hit back with a try and were held up over the line with the last play of the game.

Bideford Quins defeated Crediton 46-12 in Merit Table game.

Crediton III, who travelled with ten players, borrowed the Bideford bench of five and contributed to an entertaining game.

Quins opened in lively style, scoring early tries before the visitors’ pack made ground and offered possession to their backs.

This resulted in long periods camped near the home line, dominating the scrums and finally the hosts collapsed to concede a penalty try.

Jake Henson and John Gurzynski showed well for Crediton and the latter touched down after a strong break to keep the visitors in touch.

Quins found another gear and pulled away later in the game, tries coming from Rich Allin (2), Charlie Russell, Richard Squire, Jordan Taylor (2), Billie Teape and Jules Prouse. Allin added three conversions.

Captain Mike Bissett led his team in style from the front row.

Bideford make the short trip to Torrington this Saturday.